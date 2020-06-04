Attack On Titan Announces Final Season's Executive Staff

The final season of Attack On Titan is looking to wrap up the popular anime franchise by exploring Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps storming the nation of Marley and bringing the way directly to them for the first time, and with the release of the first trailer for the fourth season by Studio MAPPA, the animation house has released the list of the executive staff for the season! With numerous creative minds responsible for bringing anime to life, Attack On Titan will be no different with new and returning faces working on the popular franchise!

Fans were shocked when they discovered that the previous animation studio that was responsible for bringing the Attack On Titan series to life, Wit Studio, was leaving the franchise. Though many were disheartened when it came to the shocking revelation, many fans' minds were set at ease when they saw the first trailer for the fourth season, that seemed to do a worthwhile job of living up to the legacy of their predecessors. Studio MAPPA is bringing some returning members and some new directors to make sure that they end the anime franchise with a bang that once and for all shows us the conclusion of the war between Eldia and Marley!

Twitter Outlet AnimeTV shared the list of creative minds that will assist in bringing the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan, including returning composer Hiroyuki Sawano as well as director Yuichiro Hayashi, a veteran in the world of anime:

Attack on Titan Final Season - Official Staff Director: Yuichiro Hayashi

Series Composition: Hiroshi Seko

Music: Hiroyuki Sawano / KOHTA YAMAMOTO

Character Design: Tomohiro Kishi

Animation Production: MAPPA pic.twitter.com/8X3CTZOEex — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) May 29, 2020

The manga has been telling the story of the Survey Corps since the conclusion of the third season, that saw Eren Jaeger, Mikasa, Armin, and the rest of the Eldian people discovered the origins of their ancestors and how the war between these two nations began. With a number of revelations being exposed thanks in part to the diary from Eren's father, the war is shifting locations from the walled city of Eldians to the nation of Marley!

What do you think of the executive staff for the final season of Attack On Titan?

