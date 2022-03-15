Attack on Titan Art Imagines Toxic New Titan’s Debut

Attack on Titan has introduced some terrifying behemoths of the course of its four seasons, with the Nine Titans not just being creepy in their own right, but having some wild abilities to boot. With the series ready to come to a close, fan artists are taking the opportunity to imagine some major new takes on the creatures that are front and center in the battle between the island of Paradis and the nation of Marley, with a “Toxic Titan” hitting the scene.

While each of the Titans, such as the Colossal, Armored, Beast, and Jaw, to name a few, have their own unique abilities at their disposal, their powers simply pale in comparison when stacked against that of the Founding Titan. Not only does the strength of the Founding Titan allow its user to gain a body that is bigger than anything seen before it, it also grants the wielder the ability to control all descendants of Ymir, even being able to change the memories of the entire race. With the Reiss Family being the only wielders of the power for generations before Eren Jaeger took the form for himself, the power structure has changed astronomically as the youngest Jaeger is now seeking to eliminate all civilians that live outside the borders of Paradis, innocent and otherwise.

Deviant Artist Itsbxd shared this amazing take on a Colossal Titan that appears to be filled with poison, creating a “Toxic Titan” that definitely is quite creepy when compared to some of the other movers and shakers of the series that have been introduced over the years from the mind of creator Hajime Isayama:

The fourth and final season of the anime adaptation only has a few episodes left before the second half draws to a close, with it seeming as though the television series won’t have the time to adapt all the events of the manga. With the series set to have a panel at Anime Japan, a big convention in Japan that has several anime franchises sharing some major updates for their futures, many are theorizing that the series might end with MAPPA unveiling a movie for the franchise. If a movie should come about, it would be the first of the franchise and most likely its last.

