‘Attack on Titan’ Confirms Next Manga Update

Attack on Titan‘s manga has been a wild ride lately as it establishes a brand new status quo after several chapters full of massive shake-ups for the series. So the wait for each new chapter just seems longer and longer.

But now, that wait at least has an end date as the next chapter of the series is scheduled to release on July 7 in Japan.

Attack on Titan Chapter 107 official release date, July 9th (In Japan) pic.twitter.com/0cjwxhafLf — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) June 8, 2018

Chapter 106 had just recently released after a long wait, and it was shortly after the editor for the series revealed that the manuscript had been completed. Luckily this time around, there’s a cemented release date for fans to mark on their calendars.

As for the anime series, Attack on Titan is scheduled to premiere its third season on July 22 on NHK in Japan, and will run for 24 episodes. If you’re itching for more info about the third season of the series, it has also revealed the cast and crew for the upcoming season as well which includes many returning characters as well as some new faces. The director, who worked on Attack on Titan‘s first two seasons, told fans earlier this year they had a lot to look forward to with Season 3:

“We really enjoyed making the anime and felt it turned out well in the end. Although the anime takes a break here, we’re still working on it. We will put our best efforts into making Season Three,” Araki told fans during an in-studio interview. “Will the person wearing glasses at the end of season 2 play a part in season 3? Will everyone be able to survive? Will somebody die? It’s hard to know. Look forward to the next season. We’re still having fun making Attack on Titan.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.