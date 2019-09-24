Attack on Titan Breaks Down Touching Grisha, Zeke Moment

Attack on Titan‘s manga has been reaching a critical mass as the series has unleashed some pretty huge reveals as it prepares for its inevitable grand finale. The latest few chapters of the series have seen Eren and Zeke reach a strange new understanding as the two had seemingly been on the same side, but Eren pulled the rug out from under Zeke and revealed that he actually had the ability to see into the future thanks to the power of the Attack Titan. But this power also comes with the ability to manipulating the past.

As Eren and Zeke watch Grisha Yeager’s past actions while in the Coordinate space, Chapter 121 shares a touching moment between Grisha and his son Zeke, who once betrayed him when Grisha was trying to make him a spy against his will. Now they’ve finally reached an understanding.

When Zeke realizes that Grisha was able to see into the future, and that Eren actually manipulated him into setting their current chaotic path in motion, Grisha kneels down and senses Zeke’s presence. He tells Zeke that it’s all going to go Eren’s way, and says that he sees Eren’s future and can’t believe just how ghastly it’s all going to be. Soon he’s able to fully see the adult Zeke, and begins to apologize for putting through so much trouble as a childhood.

Apologizing to Zeke for being such a terrible father, Grisha hugs Zeke and tells him that he wishes he spent more time playing with him. But while this is a small moment of reconciliation between the two as they cross space and time, it unfortunately doesn’t last long as Grisha pleads with him to put an end to Eren’s grand plan before he fades away.

Grisha’s become a far more tragic character than first suspected. Initially it seemed like he forced his world into the war as a way of revenge against the actions of the Marleyans, but with this latest chapter it seems that he was merely a pawn for Eren’s time crossing grand plan. All that remains to see is what Eren’s final plan actually is.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009.