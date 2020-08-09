Attack on Titan Confirms Chapter 132 Release Date

✖

Attack on Titan fans have been anxiously waiting to read each new chapter as Hajime Isayama's manga gets closer to its end, and now the release date for Chapter 132 of the series has been set in stone! Following an update from the series' editor noting that the newest chapter of the series had been completed and was ready for print, now Chapter 132 of the series is moving forward as scheduled! As noted by @AoTWiki on Twitter, Chapter 132 of the series is officially set for a release on September 9th in Japan.

Ever since Isayama confirmed that the series only had about five percent of story left to tell earlier this year, fans have been especially anxious to see where the final groundwork for this series finale would begin. As the final arc of the series throws the world into a full Titan apocalypse, each new chapter feels like it's already bracing for the end. This makes reading through each new chapter of the series a stressful affair.

That's especially true of the newest releases that have plunged the world into even more destructive chaos as Eren Yeager continues to internally battle over his recent decisions to wipe out the entire world with the awakened Titans in the walls. It is undoubtedly the darkest arc in the series to date simply by virtue of being the climax of the entire story, but the true stress comes in wondering which of the final survivors will truly make it to the end of the series.

Chapter 131 of the series left the remaining members of humanity's final defense at a complete loss as the Titans continue to march through the rest of the world. Eren himself has been battling with his conflicting feelings over causing the apocalypse he was destined to start, and now it seems like the final "battle" of the series will involve getting Eren to accept that he's cause a ton of trouble and to stop the apocalypse. But what do you think?

Are you excited to see what's to come in Attack on Titan's next chapter? How have you liked the final arc of the series so far? How and when do you think the series will officially be reaching its end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

