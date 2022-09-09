Attack on Titan Cosplay Captures The Female Titan's Human Side

Attack on Titan has introduced plenty of grey areas throughout its series, with characters breaking away from "good and evil" and instead eliciting both aspects within their personalities. Such is the case with Annie Leonhart, the Female Titan, who was frozen in crystal following her traumatic battle against Eren in the first season finale and now being the newest Scout Regiment member as the Founding Titan rages against Marley and the world. Now, one cosplayer has captured Annie Leonhart's humanity as the final episodes prepare to arrive next year.

Annie's backstory is a tragic one, as is the case with so many other members of the Scout Regiment along with soldiers in the employ of the nation of Marley. Becoming the Female Titan to make sure that her adopted father can live a good life, Annie joined Reiner and Bertholdt in infiltrating the island of Paradis, attempting to reclaim the power of the Founding Titan. Once she joined the Scout Regiment, her cover was eventually blown when she unsuccessfully attempted to kidnap Eren Jaeger and take him back to Marley. Annie woke up from her crystalline slumber to a very different world, joining the likes of Armin and Mikasa in a bid to stop Eren Jaeger from destroying the world.

Instagram Cosplayer Nadya Sonika shared this fresh new take on Annie, with Leonhart mostly sticking to the same attire from the first season of Attack on Titan as she's been catatonic for quite some time, but has woken up just in time for the final fight of the anime franchise:

With the end of the third season seeing Armin absorbing the power of the Colossal Titan by chowing down on Bertholdt, the memories and feelings of the former Colossal have transferred over to the best friend of Eren and Mikasa. Annie has become a major asset to the Scout Regiment in the last episodes of the anime adaptation seen by Attack on Titan fans, helping the Eldians of Paradis acquire an airship that will take them all directly to Eren Jaeger as the Founding Titan leads an army of Colossal Titans.

