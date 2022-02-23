Attack on Titan Sets Sail With New Ship After Annie’s Reunion with Hitch

There are few things anime fans love more than their ships, and that can be said doubly for Attack on Titan. The darker the series gets, the more attention its pockets of romance become. While Eren and Mikasa reign over the anime’s ships, others have sprouted amidst the chaos of season four. So of course, it makes sense for fans to lose their minds of Annie x Hitch given the anime’s latest episode.

And what might that ship be? It turns out Annie x Hitch has become a hot topic, and netizens admit they’re not opposed to the pairing.

The update comes from Attack on Titan episode 82 as fans watched Annie return to the anime when it dropped. After being removed from her cocoon by Eren, the Female Titan is left on her own in enemy territory. Even with everything that has changed, Annie’s reentry to the anime could tip the scale in humanity’s big war, and it falls to Hitch to free Annie.

As you can see below, the pair’s short yet sweet exchange has Attack on Titan fans hollering about Annie x Hitch big time. The girls might come from different worlds, but their determination and maturity are all things Annie shares. So if you feel the two deserve a happily ever after together, go on and knock yourself out!

What do you make of this new Attack on Titan ship? Do you think Annie x Hitch could go the distance…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

We’d Believe It

https://twitter.com/ReinerBraunbae/status/1495418603524534274?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A Solid Question

https://twitter.com/yumihiisu/status/1495418147205259267?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Love to See It

https://twitter.com/mikajeeeennnn/status/1495416997240504321?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Together at Last

https://twitter.com/yumihiisu/status/1495417506923782154?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Hold On Tight

https://twitter.com/LadyBelleelmore/status/1495416674513833999?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A Complete Success

https://twitter.com/GOJOSDICC/status/1495465594618974210?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It’s Time