Attack On Titan Cosplay Features A Bloodied Hange

Attack On Titan appears to be releasing its fourth and final season before this year's end, and though all the members that are still living within the Survey Corps will be featured, Hange especially will have some big moments and one fan has decided to honor the brainy member of the Eldian race with a bloody cosplay. Having lost her eye in the third season during the battle against Bertholdt the Colossal Titan, the vision loss hasn't stopped Hange from being one of the most noteworthy members of the Survey Corps, saving her companions time and time again thanks to her quick thinking.

In the pages of the manga, a new Survey Corps has risen in order to combat a familiar and disturbing threat. With Hange and her fellow Eldians having finally made the trip to the nation of Marley, nothing is being left off the table before the finale of the long running franchise. With Hange being featured prominently in the latest chapter of Attack On Titan, it's no surprise to see fans that are looking for ways to honor one of the most prominent heroes that has fought the Titans while also holding a reverence for the rampaging behemoths!

Instagram Cosplayer Luinil Cosplay shared this impressive take on a brutal time during Hange's life, when the fate of the Survey Corps and her city hung in the balance toward the tail end of the third season of the anime:

