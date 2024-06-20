Attack on Titan Roars to Life in Stunning CGI Short Film: Watch

Attack on Titan needs zero introduction. For years, the franchise has stood atop the anime fandom thanks to its epic action and political thrills. Creator Hajime Isayama had no idea how big the series would become when it began decades ago, but today, Attack on Titan is known as one of the industry's biggest hits. And now, artist Xie Boli is going viral thanks to their epic CGI tribute to the series.

The short, as you can see below, is perhaps the most impressive tribute we've seen of Attack on Titan to date. Boli, who has a clear talent for visual effects, admits they spent nearly two years crafting their reel. The CGI tribute shows how Attack on Titan might be brought to life in a live-action blockbuster, and honestly? This fan-film is as good if not better than some big-budget projects in theaters.

"This is my latest personal project, an Attack on Titan short film. In this short film, I was responsible for all aspects of production. I experimented with building my own workflow and explored the integration of 2D and 3D animation. Since this is my first time creating such a large-scale project, most of the storyboards are based on the original work, with a few inspired by other films, and the rest are my own original attempts," Boli shared with fans.

"I aimed to fully respect the original source while incorporating many of my own designs, such as character design, character effects, and original shots. This has been an extremely valuable experience for me. Although the short film is not perfect, it represents my best effort within the limited time available. Therefore, I have decided to share it, hoping you will enjoy it. I will now begin work on my next short film."

As you can imagine, the fandom's response to this Attack on Titan short is nothing but good. In fact, many netizens are already calling this CGI tribute the gold standard for Attack on Titan. If Hollywood moves forward with plans to adapt Isayama's series on film, its visuals better be this impressive. So if the studios need help with the adaptation, we are sure Boli would be happy to tackle the gig.

If you are not familiar with Attack on Titan, the iconic series is complete and easy to find online. Kodansha has overseen the manga's release in English, and as for its anime, Crunchyroll and Hulu have Attack on Titan ready to go. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In this post-apocalytpic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. For the past century, what's left of man has hidden in a giant, three-walled city. People believe their 50-meter-high walls will protect them from the Titans, but the sudden appearance of an immense Titan is about to change everything."

