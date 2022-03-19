Attack On Titan Cosplay Highlights Levi’s Brutal Season 4 Makeover

The final season of Attack on Titan has changed the game for the war between the island of Paradis and the nation of Marley with Eren Jaeger vowing to destroy all those who aren’t descendants of Ymir, using the power of the Founding Titan. With several Scout Regiment members banding together to stop Eren, Levi is throwing his lot into the mix despite the horrific injuries he suffered earlier in season four, with one fan perfectly capturing the battle damage of this beloved anime character.

Despite the fact that Captain Levi hasn’t had any Titan powers of his own to rely on, he has been far and away one of the most powerful members of the Scout Regiment, even managing to take down the Beast Titan a few times while carving through regular Titans like a hot knife through butter. While Levi still lives, the injuries he received as a result of Zeke’s escape have had him missing quite a few extremities, leaving viewers to wonder if he’ll be able to join in the fight against Eren as he has inherited the power of the Founding Titan and is using the Rumbling to destroy all those who live outside of Paradis.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram Cosplayer Sammys Cosplay shared this brutally accurate take on Levi’s current look in the final season, with the Scout Regiment member committing to try to stop Eren Jaeger by joining forces with former enemies from the nation of Marley, including Annie the Female Titan, Reiner the Armored Titan, and Pieck the Cart Titan to name a few:

Attack on Titan’s second half of its final season has a shockingly small number of episodes left, though fans are banking on a major announcement from the franchise during Anime Japan which is taking place later this month. With Studio MAPPA hyping some big announcements during this panel, many fans of the series are betting that a movie might be in the works to cap off the bloody battle between the Eldians of Paradis and the country of Marley.

Do you think Levi can still keep up and battle some Titans with his latest injuries? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.