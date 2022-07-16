Attack on Titan Cosplay Gets Mikasa Ready For Battle

The final episodes of Attack on Titan are set to arrive next year, with the remaining members of the Scout Regiment put in the unfortunate situation of having to attempt to stop their former friend Eren Jaeger. With Eren deciding to use the power of the Founding Titan to eliminate all those who live outside of the borders of Paradis Island, Mikasa and Armin are struggling the most with this series of events. Now, at this year's Anime Expo, one cosplayer has brought Mikasa to life by portraying her battle-ready look in the final season of the series.

With the Eldians of Paradis learning more about their world in the final episodes of the third season, the fourth season began with Eren Jaeger infiltrating the nation of Marley and launching an attack on Paradis' tormentors. With Mikasa venturing to Marley with her fellow soldiers to retrieve Eren, a divide was placed between the two that had never been seen before as Jaeger moved forward with his plan of genocide and Ackermann found herself unable to stop the boulder from rolling down the hill as it were. Now, Mikasa is in a race against time to stop Eren Jaeger while also trying to figure out if the only way to stop her friend is to kill him.

One Reddit User shared a cosplayer that has brought Attack on Titan's Mikasa to life at this year's Anime Expo, with the Ackermann loaded to bear with thunder spears and three-dimensional maneuver gear which has helped her take down countless behemoths threatening her life and her fellow Paradisians:

If the anime adaptation sticks to the story of the manga, as it has faithfully done in the past, Mikasa is set to have to make some tough decisions in the fight against Eren Jaeger. As Eren stomps his way across the world with an army of Colossal Titans at his beck and call, the last episodes of MAPPA's Attack on Titan saw Mikasa and her friends managing to acquire what they need to make their way to Jaeger, though defeating him is going to be a separate, and much more difficult, challenge.

