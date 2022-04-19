Attack on Titan Cosplay Shows Off the Cart Titan’s Human Nature

Attack on Titan is set to end the story of the war between the Eldians and the Marleyians next year in its anime, as the Scout Regiment now seeks to stop their former friend, Eren, from destroying the world under the feet of the Rumbling. With enemies becoming friends and friends becoming enemies, the Cart Titan has had to forge some new alliances as one fan took the opportunity to depict the human side of one of the Nine Titans.

Things have changed quite a bit for Pieck in the latest installments of Attack on Titan’s anime adaptation, with the Cart Titan having to align herself with Mikasa, Armin, and several other members of the Scout Regiment that she formerly saw as enemies. With a new Survey Corps formed to stop Eren from eliminating anyone that isn’t on the island of Paradis, the anime franchise has shifted the power structure once again and the final episodes of the television series now see our heroes in a race against time as the Rumbling is moving closer to stamping out a major percentage of the world’s population beneath its feet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram Cosplayer Panda Cosp shared this fresh take on the Cart Titan, as Pieck found herself remaining in her Titan form so much throughout the series, that she would normally walk around on all fours even when she was in her human form thanks in part to her training and the battles she saw as one of the Nine Titans:

Attack on Titan’s anime might be coming to an end next year, but the manga has already wrapped its story over one year ago today. While creator Hajime Isayama hasn’t made any hints that he might be creating a sequel to his critically acclaimed story, the series did receive a director’s cut that might hint at the idea that the power of the Titans would remain in this world of perpetual war.

What do you think of this new take on Pieck? Do you foresee the Cart Titan managing to survive the battle against Eren Jaeger and the Rumbling for the fate of the world? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.