Attack On Titan Cosplay Honors Sasha

Attack On Titan fans know that there is no better time to honor the comic relief of the Survey Corps in Sasha Blouse, the food-obsessed warrior that has proved herself time and time again in battle, and one fan has created some pitch-perfect Cosplay that brings Sasha to life alongside her love of food, specifically potatoes! Sasha recently took center stage in the latest episode of the fourth season of the series, in which Eren Jaeger used the power of the Founding Titan to attack the nation of Marley and absorb the power of the War Hammer Titan!

Warning! If you don't want spoilers for the current status of Sasha Blouse, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as it will take into account the events from the latest episode of Attack On Titan!

Following Eren's attack on Marley, and his killing of the head of the Tybur family, Sasha was on the receiving end of a bullet fired her way by the Marleyian soldier Gabi. Unable to recover from the strike, the popular Survey Corps member passed from this world, with her fellow soldiers mourning the loss of one of their best friends. As Sasha passes from this mortal coil, she was able to give fans one last laugh by uttering her last word, "meat", into the camera.

Instagram Cosplayer Mangoe Cos shared this impeccable take on the fallen member of the Survey Corps, hilariously holding a potato which was Sasha's first food of choice when she was introduced in the early days of Attack On Titan as a trainee within the Survey Corps:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mangoe 🧿 (@mangoecos)

The episode didn't just see the heart-wrenching death of Sasha Blouse, but also revealed that Zeke Jaeger, the current wielder of the power of the Beast Titan, had secretly forged an alliance with the Survey Corps for reasons unknown, creating even more interesting questions for the series that prides itself on mysteries! With the Survey Corps currently at odds with Eren Jaeger following his dangerous plan, Sasha's death has only exacerbated matters.

