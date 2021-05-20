Attack On Titan Epilogue Explains Ymir's Biggest Regret

✖

Attack On Titan's final chapter landed earlier this year, giving fans a definitive ending to the story of the Scout Regiment and the power of the Titans, and with new pages being added to Chapter 139 of Hajime Isayama's epic tale, it seems as if more time has been devoted to the Founding Titan herself, Ymir. The originator of the Titans' power has yet to officially appear in the anime, but expect a deep dive into her past when the series returns early next year from Studio MAPPA, as the studio aims to finish their adaptation of the series.

Warning. This article will contain major spoilers for the ending of Attack On Titan, so if you're only following the anime series, be forewarned.

The new pages added to this final chapter take fans through why Ymir stuck to the oath taken by the Fritz family, wherein the inhabitants of Paradis had their memories taken from them in order to contain the power of the Titans from the world at large. With the young woman discovering the power of the Titans within a tree near her village hundreds of years before, her power was transferred to her offspring in one of the most disturbing ways possible in which her children devoured her body in order to split the power of the Founding Titan among themselves.

(Photo: MAPPA)

As Eren Jaeger notes in a previous conversation with Armin, Ymir most regretted her love of Karl Fritz, the king who had taken her as his wife and used her powers for her own benefit. Luckily for the Founding Titan, she found her escape from her love in Mikasa, who was able to sever the connection by killing Eren and putting to an end the power of the Titans completely.

With the second half of the fourth season set to land early next year, it will be interesting to see if these new scenes are animated by MAPPA, following their latest release. The new material definitely adds more context to the background of Ymir, but also gives us several scenes that not only expand the final moments of the series, but plants the seeds for a potential sequel as a mysterious young girl finds herself in a similar scenario as Ymir was so many years prior.

What did you think of the new pages for Attack On Titan's finale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.