Attack on Titan Creator Has Submitted Final Chapter for Publication

Attack on Titan is just days away from its final chapter, and the fandom's excitement is hard to pin down. The dread and eagerness of fans are palpable as the finale's date draws nearer. And thanks to a new update, fans have learned the manga's last chapter has been submitted for publication.

The whole thing came to light when the official Attack on Titan page in Japan shared the note. It was there creator Hajime Isayama passed a message to fans confirming he had submitted his final chapter for publication.

"I have submitted it," he wrote. "From now on, Attack on Titan is a series I hope as many people as possible will read, so thank you [for your support]!"

Currently, Attack on Titan is slated to put out its final chapter on April 6. Of course, it is likely that spoilers will go live several days ahead of the official release, so you need to be vigilant. If you do not want any wayward spoilers to come your way, you would do well to disconnect from social media for a hot minute. Or at the very least, it would be smart to blacklist keywords tied to Attack on Titan for the time being.

As you can imagine, there are a lot of fans eager to check out this finale, and Attack on Titan made their anxiety even worse with its most recent chapter. The big update ended with a shocking death as Mikasa did what had to be done. The heroine ended up killing Eren by beheading the baddie when he wouldn't give up his genocidal mission. Now, there is no telling how the series will end, but we'll find out by the end of next week!

