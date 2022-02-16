Attack On Titan Announces New Season 4 Schedule Delay

Attack On Titan has shaken the foundation of the Earth itself with its final season, as Eren Jaeger has attained the power of the Founding Titan and unleashed a wave of Colossal Titans known as the Rumbling. With the problems presenting the Scout Regiment anything but cut and dry at this point, it seems that the dark franchise is facing another problem in a schedule change that is moving a later episode back one week as a result of a “special event”.

In the latest episode of Attack On Titan, we bore witness to the aftermath of Eren unleashing the Rumbling, in which the walls fell as a result of the Colossal Titans being set loose. With Armin, Mikasa, and the other Scouts taking down the large number of Titans that were transformed as a result of the Beast Titan’s scream, the difficult decision has now arisen wherein the Eldians of Paradis must decide whether to follow along with Eren’s plan or fight against the new Founding Titan to save a world that has done nothing but hate them since the jump.

Twitter Outlet Attack On Fans shared that the 87th episode of Attack On Titan would be airing on April 3rd rather than March 27th, thanks in part to a “special program,” while the series is also set to play a major role at this year’s Anime Japan which might be hinting at a major announcement for the dark franchise:

While Studio MAPPA hasn’t announced how the dark series will come to a close, many fans are theorizing that the second half of the fourth season won’t be the end. With MAPPA seeing some major success with their recently released movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, perhaps they are planning on bringing Hajime Isayama’s anime adaptation to an end via a movie, that would document the final battle involving the Eldians and the Marleyians. However Attack On Titan decides to wrap its series, expect some major moments and major casualties before the story of the Scout Regiment ends.

How do you think Attack On Titan’s anime adaptation will come to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.