Attack On Titan Final Season Sets Special Event for the Fall

The fourth and final season of Attack On Titan is set to land on the small screen early next year, finally bringing to a close the story of the Scout Regiment as they now must deal with both the nation of Marley as well as a new force in Eren Jaeger’s Jaegerists. With the cliffhanger of the first half of season four seeing Eren facing down a bloodthirsty Marleyian army that are looking for revenge following his attack on their homeland, it seems that the dark anime franchise will be holding an event to celebrate the series.

The event itself is set to take place in Japan on November 14th, titled “Attack On Titan The Final Season Special Event,” which will feature the voices of Eren Jaeger, Mikasa, Armin, Jean, and Sasha making an appearance with Yuki Kaji, Yui Ishikawa, Marina Inoue, Kisho Taniyama, and Yu Kobayashi respectively. While the event has yet to hint at what will be discussed, we could definitely imagine that we’ll gain new insights into the upcoming season that will bring the anime story of Attack On Titan to a close and end the war between Marley and Paradis once and for all.

Attack On Titan’s Official Twitter Account shared the details of the upcoming event which is sure to reveal new details about the final season of the Survey Corps, which will see some shockingly big moments along with plenty of casualties as has been the case throughout the dark series created by Hajime Isayama:

The manga for Attack On Titan ended earlier this year, though we would imagine that there are plenty of fans that read the last chapters that will be anxious to see how the anime adaptation handles some of the terrifying moments. With the franchise having already released a new trailer for the final half of the last season, it seems that MAPPA is all-in when it comes to bringing the story by Hajime Isayama to a close.

While there have been no rumors or official comments with regards to a potential sequel or spin-off series to Attack On Titan, the Director’s Cut of the manga’s final chapter certainly leaves the door open for one.

Would you like to see this Attack On Titan event hit the States? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.