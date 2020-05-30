Attack on Titan Fans are Ready for MAPPA's Take on Final Season
Attack on Titan finally debuted the first trailer for its fourth and final season, and fans are ready to see what new vision Studio MAPPA will be bringing to the fan favorite anime adaptation. As part of the major wave of announcements coming along with this first trailer, it was confirmed that the final season will be taken on by MAPPA rather than WIT Studio -- the studio behind the first three seasons of the anime. Not only does this mean the final season will look greatly different than the ones before, but it might even seem like a new anime altogether.
Studio shake ups are par for the course for many big name anime adaptations, but fans are definitely surprised to see such a shake up for such an important moment in the anime. At the same time, there is a notable wave of excitement as fans are all too ready to see what kind of high octane action MAPPA will be able to show off.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Attack on Titan's big studio change for its fourth and final season, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! What do you think of the big change? Are you liking or disliking what you've seen of the differences so far? You can even reach out to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Anime Saviors of the Year?
“LOOK IT’S MAPPA, HERE TO SAVE ANIME FOR 2020” pic.twitter.com/mmQ3gqjtN7— Decimo ❷ (@decimoXIV) May 29, 2020
MAPPA the Greatest of All Time?
I have to say it MAPPA GOAT pic.twitter.com/DIhBbdPipy— AoT Perfect Shots (@FramesAot) May 29, 2020
MAPPA Has a Huge Lineup Now!
Mappa really carrying all of 2020 anime on its back pic.twitter.com/6x3s4gLIML— Portlash🩸 (@Portidesu) May 29, 2020
Is There a Big Difference?
Mappa ---- Wit Studio pic.twitter.com/sfwwnaL2Mc— ⵣ (@IL_Liebert) May 29, 2020
Mappa Really is About to Lose it
Can't relate with anyone who is disappointed by the animation. MAPPA about to go crazy with these action scenes pic.twitter.com/1VYGzNHKpM— Quake🎈 reading Berserk (@anxiousarlert) May 29, 2020
Let's Hope this All Makes it for 2020!
Thats it,MAPPA save the anime community for 2020 pic.twitter.com/ed8orvyPFv— ꫝꪮ𝕣ꪀꪗ ડⅈꪑρ (@Nzruel) May 29, 2020
Not Messing Around
MAPPA ain’t messing around this is gonna be amazing pic.twitter.com/h9gb2l6CFO— — 𝐡𝐣💎 (@kitsunim) May 29, 2020
Spot the Difference?
MAPPA MAKE IT LOOKS SO DIFFERENT #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/dvjwBqcxMN— choobi • LEVI LOML (@jobijhovsx) May 29, 2020
