Attack on Titan Fans are Ready for MAPPA's Take on Final Season

Attack on Titan finally debuted the first trailer for its fourth and final season, and fans are ready to see what new vision Studio MAPPA will be bringing to the fan favorite anime adaptation. As part of the major wave of announcements coming along with this first trailer, it was confirmed that the final season will be taken on by MAPPA rather than WIT Studio -- the studio behind the first three seasons of the anime. Not only does this mean the final season will look greatly different than the ones before, but it might even seem like a new anime altogether.

Studio shake ups are par for the course for many big name anime adaptations, but fans are definitely surprised to see such a shake up for such an important moment in the anime. At the same time, there is a notable wave of excitement as fans are all too ready to see what kind of high octane action MAPPA will be able to show off.

