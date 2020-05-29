Attack On Titan Fans Can't Contain Their Excitement With New Trailer Release
The trailer for the final season of Attack On Titan's anime has arrived and with it, fans can't contain their excitement to see the final story of the Survey Corps play out in the anime from the series' new animation studio, MAPPA. Though it's unclear whether or not season four will still be releasing later this year in the fall, with so many other series being delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, we're crossing our fingers that we'll get to see the release of the final installment of the story of Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps in 2020!
What did you think of the first trailer for the final season of Attack On Titan?
Titan Power!
Attack on Titan fandom right now after watching the season 4 trailer: pic.twitter.com/i0jFpzks4u— マイケル (@engrmikkofalala) May 29, 2020
We're Fine
When #AttackOnTitan dropped its Final Season's trailer. pic.twitter.com/dzKqD5fS3B— Darth Veejay (@veejaycano) May 29, 2020
This Is Just Glorious
Me in my room rn after they drop SNK season 4 trailer !! GOAT#AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/9zpMyIpPKA— MinMin⁷ (@slaying_bts) May 29, 2020
WooHoo!
Whole Attack on Titan Community after that trailer : pic.twitter.com/aF4R61aYn7— ロナー® (@Broken_Enigma) May 29, 2020
It's Happening!
IG Port: *Release a new trailer for Final Season*
AOT/SNK fans right now:#AttackOnTitan #ShingekiNoKyojinpic.twitter.com/2M6Ccb7Zy4— Monchi ♤ OOR NEXT CONCERT 31 MAY (@rlittlelawlie) May 29, 2020
New Studio Ok In Some Books
Literally how it looks. New studio didn't do anything wrong with it. 😝#AttackOnTitan (FinalSeason trailer screenshot) pic.twitter.com/CJqXPHe0Mu— Maku (@TropicalMaku) May 29, 2020
Fairly Excited
I almost cried watching that #AttackOnTitan Trailer for S4 wow man it’s really all going down now been watching this series for so long that was beautiful man I really am excited for this pic.twitter.com/7BqZku0d31— STICKER (@StickerTricker) May 29, 2020
Serious Hype
That #AttackOnTitan trailer got me HYPED pic.twitter.com/9J9jEVtxxV— C.O. (@Cris_Ocgd) May 29, 2020
Serious Fire
This has to be one of the best trailers I've ever seen🔥🔥#AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/X8SUwtHnjg— Sumedh Bengale (@SumedhBengale) May 29, 2020
Time To Dance
LETS GO A AOT SEASON 4 TRAILER #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/kjQALPvDSs— 🌙 (@minonwoo) May 29, 2020
