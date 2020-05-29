Attack On Titan Fans Can't Contain Their Excitement With New Trailer Release

The trailer for the final season of Attack On Titan's anime has arrived and with it, fans can't contain their excitement to see the final story of the Survey Corps play out in the anime from the series' new animation studio, MAPPA. Though it's unclear whether or not season four will still be releasing later this year in the fall, with so many other series being delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, we're crossing our fingers that we'll get to see the release of the final installment of the story of Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps in 2020!

