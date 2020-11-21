Attack On Titan Brings Back A Crown-Less Historia

✖

Attack On Titan's fourth and final season is happening thanks in part to the efforts of the Survey Corps to crown a new Queen of the civilization within the walls, as Historia Reiss went from being a soldier within the Survey Corps to being the new ruler of the Eldian people, and one fan has taken us back to the days wherein she strapped on three dimensional maneuver gear and attacked Titans! While season four won't have her strapping on her swords and joining the fight against Marley, her involvement in the series simply can't be denied at this point!

When Historia's background was discovered, it created both an opportunity and a head ache for the Survey Corps, with Eren and company deciding that they would need to overthrow the current government and replace it with Historia as the new figure head. Needless to say, this caused some brand new fights for Eren Jaeger and his friends, as it added a new wrinkle wherein the Survey Corps wasn't simply slashing away at Titans. With the third season ending as Historia honored the Survey Corps soldiers that were able to survive the assault by both the Beast Titan and the Armored Titan, it's clear that season four will be far different from what we've seen before both in terms of story and the animation that will be provided by Studio MAPPA rather than Wit!

Instagram Cosplayer Riona Fae shared this new take on an old favorite, wherein Historia was still a member of the Survey Corps and had her life saved time and time again by the secret Titan in Ymir, who knew the secrets of the soldiers background throughout her life:

As Attack On Titan moves toward the end of its journey, it will be interesting to see what role, if any, Historia has to play. Certainly, with Marley being attacked by Eren Jaeger in his plan to eliminate anyone that doesn't have Eldian blood running through their veins, perhaps Historia will be able to broker a peace that hasn't been seen between the two nations for oh so long.

What do you think of this flashback Cosplay to Historia? What role do you think she'll play in the final installments of Attack On Titan?