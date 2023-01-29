Attack on Titan Creator Inks Levi in New Live Clip: Watch

Attack on Titan's creator revisited one of the series' top characters for a very brief time as he inked up a new sketch of Levi Ackerman for a lucky fan in a new clip that has gone online! Series creator Hajime Isayama has been returning to the massively popular franchise as Attack on Titan's anime prepares to end its run for good later this year. This has brought out all sorts of reflection on how the series has shaped up over the course of its run, and fans are still celebrating some of its biggest moments as the anime gets ready for the end.

One big reason fans are so excited to see Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 making its debut later this year is the fact that we'll get to see Levi in action again after he had spent the last part completely taken out of it. He's been trying to recover from all of the grave injuries he took in the fight against Zeke Yeager, and will be fighting for humanity's fate in the new specials coming later this year. For now, fans can check out a cool new look at the fan favorite as Hajime Isayama draws him up for a lucky fan:

Hajime Isayama Drawing Levi For A Lucky Fan pic.twitter.com/fWPMDE4CfR — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) January 28, 2023

What to Know for Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3

The third and final part of Attack on Titan's fourth and final season is officially known as the "Conclusion Arc" for the anime. Taking on the final chapters left from Hajime Isayama's original manga series, Part 3 will be spread across two major specials. The first will be making its debut around the world on March 3rd, and the second and final special will be premiering some time later this year. But it has yet to be revealed exactly how long these final specials will be running for.

There's a good chance they will be longer than a standard episode of the series, but with only a few chapters left from the manga to adapt, these really will cap off the anime's long run with two big finales. Now it's just a matter of whether or not Attack on Titan can stick the landing with the anime after its admittedly divisive way the manga came to an end.

What are you hoping to see from Levi in Attack on Titan's final episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!