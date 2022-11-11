Attack on Titan's Levi is Releasing a Music Album

Attack on Titan will return next year for the final episodes of its anime adaptation, bringing the series to a close with a tragic battle that will see the former protagonist of the show, Eren Jaeger, taking on his friends in a bid to eliminate all those who live outside of Paradis. With the last anime episodes set to adapt the final story from Hajime Isayama, it should come as no surprise to see the voice actors searching for new roles, with the voice behind Captain Levi set to release a new album.

While Hiroshi Kamiya, the man who voices the Japanese version of Attack on Titan's Levi, might be best known for the Scout Regiment soldier, the voice actor has some major other characters under his belt. Recently, Kamiya voiced Gamma 1 from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the android that was created by the Red Ribbon Army that eventually flipped sides to that of the Z-Fighters. Hiroshi also plays the role of Trafalgar Law in One Piece, along with numerous trainers that have been a part of the Pokemon franchise throughout the years. While Attack on Titan might be coming to a close, it's clear that Kamiya will have plenty of options in the industry following its finale.

Attack on Levi

Kamiya's second album will arrive on December 21st of this year, titled "appside", with the voice behind Levi releasing a brand new Youtube video to give fans a refresher on how the actor sounds when he is belting out a tune rather than pretending to slash through grotesque Titans in a bid to save the world:

Captain Levi has had a rough go of things in the final season of Attack on Titan, as he attempted to kill the Beast Titan but found himself on the receiving end of a suicide attack by Zeke that left him grievously injured, also costing him some appendages in the process. While Levi might have been down, he has definitely bounced back and will play a fundamental role in the fight against Eren as two ideologies face off to bring the anime to an end.

Via Crunchyroll