Attack on Titan Star Yuki Kaji Welcomes First Child

Next year, Attack on Titan will return with its final few episodes, and star Yuki Kaji will oversee the end of Eren's journey. The actor has been responsible for the soldier since the anime began, and of course, Kaji has gone on two become a superstar voice actor in anime. But right now, it seems the actor has other things to oversee as he just welcomed his first child with his wife Ayana Taketatsu.

The news comes straight from Kaji as the artist hit up Twitter to share the update. The actor posted a photo of his child holding onto Kaji's finger. And of course, he had a sweet message to share with fans.

"Our child was born safely the other day. Both mother and child are fine! I feel like I understand a little more of the true meaning of the word 'precious'. Thank you all for your concerns. And good job to others who are raising children across the country! It is so hard but happy! Our battle is about to begin," he wrote.

Who Is Yuki Kaji?

If you are not familiar with Kaji, the actor is one of the best-known in anime these days. The actor-singer began working in 2004 professionally, and his most popular role is Eren from Attack on Titan without debate. However, Kaji also voices other popular characters like Shoto Todoroki in My Hero Academia, Yukine in Noragami, Meliodas in The Seven Deadly Sins, and more.

For those who have not seen Kaji's work in Attack on Titan, you can watch the anime right now over on Hulu and Crunchyroll. The anime has three full seasons under its belt and most of season four. Next year, Attack on Titan will finish out season four with a few more episodes, and its finale will mark the end of Eren's journey as his manga wrapped a couple of years ago.

We send our congratulations to the happy couple!