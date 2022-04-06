Attack on Titan Just Revealed Levi’s Weirdest Weakness

Levi of the Scout Regiment has been fighting Titans since the very beginning of Attack on Titan, but the latest finale of the final season of the anime adaptation has presented him with what might be his scariest foe to date: a clown that mistakes him for a child. Though the anime will wrap its story in 2023, fans are still reeling from the previous installment not just thanks to Levi’s hilarious encounter, but with Eren and the Rumbling arriving at the doorsteps of the nation of Marley.

In a flashback sequence, we witness members of the Scout Regiment infiltrating Marley in order to learn more about the country that has been attacking them for so long. As the likes of Mikasa, Jean, Connie, and Sasha experience the marvels of technology inherent in Marley, Levi finds himself being approached by a large clown, offering the Scout Regiment soldier a lollipop, believing the Ackerman to be a child thanks to his height. Of course, Levi wasn’t exactly thrilled with this development and fans can’t get enough of this hilarious scene.

Following this episode, Studio MAPPA unveiled the fact that the third part of the final season would be arriving next year in 2023, so expect plenty more Levi moments as the series comes to a close.

What did you think of Levi being approached by this sinister-looking clown? What was your favorite moment of the final episode of Attack on Titan's second part of its final season?

