Attack On Titan Reveals Title of Chapter 129

Attack On Titan's fourth season has already released its first trailer, showing what fans of the television series can look forward to from Studio MAPPA when it comes to the final installment of the battle between Marley and Eldia, but the manga is still running alongside the anime and the latest chapter title has been revealed. With the final story arc of the franchise creating a new version of the Survey Corps and giving us a new villain who is a little bit "too close for comfort", the fourth and final season is sure to give us some of the biggest moments of the series to date.

In the manga currently, a new Survey Corps has been created that brings together some of the most powerful soldiers in both the nations of Marley and Eldia. With a number of Titans joining the side of the Eldian soldiers that once battled them, they are attempting to bring down a new threat that has forced them to work together in order to save the world. As the series moves closer to its finale, it's clear that not everyone is going to make it out of this war alive and while we don't know how many manga chapter are left, we would imagine that the end is coming sooner rather than later!

Twitter User AOTWiki shared the announcement that the upcoming chapter of Attack On Titan's manga, 129, will be titled "Nostalgia", which should give us some hints about what events we'll be exploring in the next installment of the dark anime series:

We'll have to see what past events "Nostalgia" will be covering and if the trip to the past will help the new Survey Corps in their attempts to save the world by uniting the nations of Marley and Eldia against a common threat. While former friends of Armin, Mikasa, Connie, and other protagonists are taking matters into their own hands, finding themselves on different sides to shape the world as they see fit.

