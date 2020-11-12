Attack On Titan Stuns Fans with Its Depiction of Mass Genocide

The latest chapter of Attack On Titan's manga didn't just move us closer to the end of Hajime Isayama's franchise, it gave us perhaps the highest body count that we have ever seen in the history of the series as Eren Jaeger's "Euthanasia Plan" moves dangerously close to completion. With the terrifying path of destruction continuing to ramp up thanks to "The Rumbling", fans are taking the opportunity to share their reactions to the latest series of events that have the Survey Corps facing off with their former best friend, leading many to believe that Attack On Titan will not have a happy ending!

