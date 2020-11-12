Attack On Titan Stuns Fans with Its Depiction of Mass Genocide
The latest chapter of Attack On Titan's manga didn't just move us closer to the end of Hajime Isayama's franchise, it gave us perhaps the highest body count that we have ever seen in the history of the series as Eren Jaeger's "Euthanasia Plan" moves dangerously close to completion. With the terrifying path of destruction continuing to ramp up thanks to "The Rumbling", fans are taking the opportunity to share their reactions to the latest series of events that have the Survey Corps facing off with their former best friend, leading many to believe that Attack On Titan will not have a happy ending!
What did you think of Eren Jaeger's path of destruction in the latest chapter of Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!
An Experience
prevnext
Attack on Titan 134 might very well be my favorite chapter of the year, against everything I’ve read.
I can’t even find the right words to describe how emotionally heartbreaking, powerful and tragic it truly was, I was holding my breath while reading.
That was an experience. pic.twitter.com/648EXRGJIq— Sufferent (@Sufferent) November 5, 2020
It Works On Many Levels
prevnext
attack on titan ch 134 is simultaneously the most beautiful and horrifying thing i have ever had the pleasure to read.— rey (@reeyyyyyyyyyyy) November 10, 2020
Pennywise?
prevnext
LAMAGSSTSJS READING THE LATEST ATTACK ON TITAN MANGA AND MY EYES WENT ZOOM ON THE EASTER EGGS UNTIL I UPON PENNYWISE IN THE CROWDS YALLLL pic.twitter.com/WzL6MDpqSS— SnowLS (@SnowLSYt) November 12, 2020