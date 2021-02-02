Attack On Titan Shares Update on Chapter 137 Release

✖

Attack On Titan's anime is delivering its fair share of shocks and surprises as it tells the final story of the battle between the nation of Marley and the Children of Ymir, but the manga version of these events is already a handful of chapters away from the conclusion and the next installment has revealed just how far along Chapter 137 is! With the manga currently giving us the disturbing final battle of the Survey Corps, we definitely don't expect a happy ending for the main characters of the franchise and expect more than a few to shed this mortal coil!

The final battle of the franchise is certainly unexpected when it comes to the current situation unfurling in the anime, with the Survey Corps having to take some drastic measures to save the world at large from a terrifying threat. With Attack On Titan set to end in the next few months, it will be interesting to see if creator Hajime Isayama will re-visit the world via new spin-off chapters or perhaps even a sequel that could once again bring us into the world of the Titans. Needless to say, the current storyline of the manga will be something to behold via the artwork of the producers of the anime, Studio MAPPA!

Twitter User Attack On Fans shared the fact that the 137th chapter of Attack On Titan's manga is completed, letting fans know that the release of the next big installment of the printed story is about to descend and might just have more heart-wrenching moments in store considering how 136 came to a close:

According to Kawakubo Shintaro, #AttackOnTitan chapter 137 is already done! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/boYpQu0Sdk — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) January 28, 2021

Attack On Titan's anime recently dived into the death of the fan-favorite character Sasha, one of the much-needed sources of comic relief throughout the series who normally let her stomach dictate her actions. Shot by the Marleyian soldier Gabi, Sasha's death proved that no one is safe in the dark franchise that prides itself on upping the ante with each subsequent storyline!

Are you hyped for the arrival of Attack On Titan's next manga chapter? How do you predict the series will come to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!