Attack on Titan Editor Gives Fans Update on Chapter 119

Attack on Titan‘s manga has been in the midst of a super intense arc as the war between Marley, Eldia, and the new Eren led faction the Yeagerists has reached its apex. This makes the wait for each new chapter of the series even tougher than the last as new chapters bring intense battles, major reveals, and sociopolitical intrigue that have shown a whole new side to the series that fans certainly didn’t expect to see when it all began.

The wait for Chapter 119 has been a tough one, but luckily the wait is nearly over as the editor for the manga shared an update about the progress of Chapter 119 to Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Shintaro Kawakubo, the editor for the series, Chapter 119’s manuscript is done and has been turned in for the August issue of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. Fans are curious as to this next chapter especially given the state of the battle Eren and Zeke found themselves in toward the end of Chapter 118. Despite the divide between the Eldians and the Yeagerists, they formed a temporary alliance in order to keep Zeke from activating the spinal fluid the citizens ingested.

But they might not have a choice as the end of Chapter 118 saw Eren and Zeke pushed to the wall, and Zeke was pinned down by several surprise Marleyan weapons. With both Eren and Zeke out of options it seemed like Zeke was indeed going to use his Titan scream and give birth to a new wave of Titans. It’s the end all, be all solution and could lead to a destructive next chapter if he gets to do it.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.