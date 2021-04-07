Attack on Titan Thanks Fans for Sticking It Out Ahead of Manga's Finale

✖

Attack on Titan has been one of the best series to ever come from Japan, but all things must end eventually. If you have not heard, the manga will be closing shop this week with chapter 139. The big update plans to wrap up Eren's journey after a decade-long run. And now, the series is thanking Attack on Titan fans for all their support.

Not long ago, Kodansha published the gift thanks to a new postcard set. The pieces, which can be found below, were penned by Hajime Isayama himself. The manga's creator penned the cards for Weekly Shonen Magazine's May issue, and it gives thanks to everyone who stuck with the story.

"Thank you for reading" the postcards read when combined. The pair includes two different illustrations with the first focusing on Eren, Mikasa, and some long-gone Paradis heroes. As for the second piece, its artwork highlights the soldiers of Marley as well as Zeke.

This little gift will be a perfect send-off for Attack on Titan. The manga will bring out its final chapter on Friday, April 9 in Japan as a fair warning. You can catch up with the manga online in the United States thanks to Crunchyroll or Comixology. As always, spoilers for the manga will be aplenty upon its official release, so you might want to keep off social media if you want to enter the finale untouched. Because whether you like it or not, the end is almost here.

Are you ready for Attack on Titan to wrap up? When did you first get into the hit series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.