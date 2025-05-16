Theory: This Attack on Titan Hero Could Have Completely Changed The Plot (If He Hadn’t Died)

Attack on Titan has no shortage of powerful characters, but one often-overlooked hero could have changed the entire storyline if only he had just survived a little longer. Just think about it: one soldier’s sense of smell could’ve changed the entire war for Paradis. That’s exactly what fans are now saying about Miche Zacharias, the second-strongest soldier in the Survey Corps after Levi, who met his end far too early in the series at the hands of Zeke’s Beast Titan.

Miche had a rare gift: he could literally smell Titans from a distance, a power that was far more valuable than most fans realized at the time. A recent Reddit thread has reignited interest in his character, with user u/j-dimes pointing out that if Miche had survived into Season 4, he likely would’ve sniffed something odd in the wine that the Marleyans gave to the Scouts. That wine, as we now know, was secretly laced with Zeke’s spinal fluid, and had Miche been around, he might’ve caught it in time and saved hundreds of lives.

The Wine Plot: A Disaster That Could Have Been Prevented

In Season 4, Marley sends over special wine for the top officers of Paradis Island as a gift. But, as viewers later learn, this wasn’t a gift at all; it was a trap. The wine contained Zeke Yeager’s spinal fluid, turning unsuspecting soldiers into potential Titans that Zeke could forcefully transform and command with his Beast Titan scream. It’s a tragic turning point in the series that could’ve been avoided entirely.

According to Reddit user u/j-dimes, Miche, with his sharp nose, likely would have been able to sense the strange scent of Titan fluid in the wine. Other fans quickly jumped in to support this theory, with u/Horror_Experience_80 suggesting that the wine would’ve smelled strongly of Titans, allowing Miche to immediately recognize the danger and potentially save the military leadership of Paradis. And we totally agree – his sense of smell was extremely acute, to the point that he could detect approaching Titans far before they were in visible range. So yes, he might not have known it was spinal fluid, but he would’ve sounded the alarm before anyone had a chance to drink, blowing up Zeke’s entire plan before it started.

Beyond the Wine: Other Critical Moments

On top of that, Miche’s abilities could’ve changed more than just the wine incident. Redditor u/SHIFT_978 pointed out that he could have smelled the Cart Titan during the Shiganshina mission, sensed the soldiers hiding underground, and even picked up Reiner’s scent through the smell of his coffee. It’s crazy to think that in those tense moments, Miche’s nose could’ve completely changed the entire battle.

Reddit user u/TEEJHERO added that Miche probably would’ve caught on to Zeke’s trap as early as Season 3, way before everything escalated. His survival could’ve prevented multiple disasters and exposed hidden enemies early. This makes it clear that Miche wasn’t just a strong fighter; he was a walking surveillance system the Scouts desperately needed.

A Character Too Powerful for the Plot?

Miche’s death happened really fast and brutally. In one of Zeke’s first appearances, Miche gets killed by Zeke and the Titans under his command after a short but intense fight, leaving fans shocked that someone so strong fell so fast. Looking back, it’s possible that his death wasn’t just another tragic moment, but a smart, calculated move by creator Hajime Isayama.

Reddit user u/vantablackwizard suggested that if Miche had survived, he’d either be stationed with Levi guarding Zeke or have been killed by Floch and Yelena. His presence could’ve unraveled schemes before they fully formed. This raises a bigger question: did Isayama deliberately remove Miche early because his abilities would’ve made later plot twists impossible?

If Miche had lived, his nose would’ve exposed where the enemies were hiding and even exposed Titan traps, making things a bit too easy for the Scouts. And maybe that’s why he had to go. Additionally, with Attack on Titan’s time-travelling nature, it’s even possible that Eren foresaw the threat Miche would present to his and Zeke’s future plans and interfered himself.

A Different Ending for Paradis?

Next time you rewatch Attack on Titan, pay close attention to Miche and think about how different everything could’ve been if he hadn’t died too early. His extraordinary sense of smell could have helped figure out enemy plans, and potentially given Commander Erwin and Captain Levi the information they needed to make better strategic moves. The butterfly effect of his survival could’ve resulted in a completely different future for Paradis.

In a world where secrets and surprise attacks determined the fate of entire populations, having someone like Miche would’ve been the ultimate advantage. His death wasn’t just the loss of another soldier; it was the loss of a strategic asset that could’ve altered the power dynamic between Paradis and its enemies. This really shows how removing just one character can change an entire story, proving how deeply layered and carefully written Isayama’s world truly is.

