Would Attack on Titan’s Female Titan Beat Mt. Lady From My Hero Academia in a Fight?

Be it One Punch Man’s Saitama versus DC’s Superman, or Naruto’s Kakashi against Star Wars’ Obi-Wan, fans love debating who would win if characters from different worlds were to face off against each other. This is especially true for characters with similar powers, like Attack on Titan’s Annie Leonhart versus My Hero Academia’s Mt. Lady. Both the giants are unique in their own way and possess skills like no other, but who’d actually take the trophy home?

A 14-meter behemoth, Annie’s Female Titan is a martial arts master who could go toe-to-toe with Mikasa Ackerman in her human form. Her hardened fists and tactical mind make her a nightmare on the battlefield. Meanwhile, at 20.6 meters, Mt. Lady is a Pro Hero whose Gigantification quirk transforms her into a city-crushing giant. She’s all about raw power, using her massive size and weight to dominate foes. These giants rule their worlds, but their strengths – Annie’s agility versus Mt. Lady’s brute force – set the stage for an epic showdown raising just one question: can skill outmatch size?

Both Giants’ Greatest Feats

Annie’s Female Titan is a force of nature in the Attack on Titan universe. She’s not just big – she’s terrifyingly skilled. After years of Marleyan training, she’s a martial arts master in both her human and titan form. During Attack on Titan Season 1, the Female Titan single-handedly massacred seasoned soldiers during the 57th Expedition, shrugging off cannon fire and using her hardening to protect her nape, which is every titan’s weak point. Her ability to crystallize specific body parts, like her fists and shins, also lets her deliver devastating blows and block attacks that would obliterate normal titans. She’s also incredibly agile despite her 14-meter size, as seen when she was easily able to climb Wall Maria.

On the other hand, Mt. Lady’s Gigantification allows her to grow from a normal human to a 20.6-meter giant in seconds. She’s a Pro Hero, which means that while she might not be a master martial artist like Annie, she is well-trained to handle villains and protect civilians, often in urban environments. In My Hero Academia’s Paranormal Liberation War Arc, she held back the monstrously powerful Gigantomachia. And in the manga, she’s even survived direct attacks from All For One, proving she’s not all talk.

Strengths and Weaknesses

The Female Titan’s strengths lie in her versatility. Annie’s combat training makes her a tactical fighter, able to outmaneuver opponents bigger and stronger than her with precise strikes. Annie also has a trump card: the ability to mimic other Titans’ abilities. This includes her scream which summons nearby Pure Titans to her aid, potentially turning a one-on-one fight into a chaotic mob, and her hardening and crystallizing abilities. Her stamina is notable too, but her strengths come with two big weaknesses.

To start, like any other Titan, the Female Titan’s nape is its glaring weakness; damage there can incapacitate or kill Annie. Titans are also surprisingly light for their size, with the Female Titan estimated to weigh around 9 tons. Her lightweight frame, while agile, means she’s not built for grappling heavier opponents. Unlike Annie, who’s limited by titan physiology, Mt. Lady’s body is essentially a scaled-up human, weighing an estimated 50-60 tons based on her proportions with a massive reach advantage.

Mt. Lady’s size and weight give her a brute-force edge, letting her overpower foes through sheer mass. She’s durable and can tank hits from villains far stronger than the average human. Her Pro Hero training means she’s quick to assess situations and exploit weaknesses. However, her Quirk has its limits: she can only gigantify to 20.6 meters, with no in-between sizes, and maintaining her giant form burns energy fast. She’s also less agile than the Female Titan, and her massive frame makes her a bigger target. Mt. Lady also has no other special abilities, relying entirely on physicality.

The Inevitable Showdown: Which Giantess Wins?

In Attack on Titan’s grim universe, Annie is a predator. In My Hero Academia’s heroic landscape, Mt. Lady is a protector. If Mt. Lady suddenly materializes in front of Attack on Titan’s Female Titan via some secret dimension-travel Quirk, Annie doesn’t see a hero; she sees a bizarre, oversized titan that’s a potential threat to her mission.

Without hesitation, the Female Titan charges, her eyes locked on Mt. Lady’s nape, assuming it’s the key to victory. Annie’s usual tactics – swift kicks and hardened punches – come fast and fierce. She lands a spinning kick to Mt. Lady’s leg, expecting to topple her. But Mt. Lady, weighing nearly 20 times more, barely budges. The Female Titan’s lightweight frame, designed for speed, can’t match Mt. Lady’s sheer mass.

Annie tries a hard punch to Mt. Lady’s torso, but the Hero braces herself, absorbing the blow with a grunt. Mt. Lady then counters with a massive hand, swatting Annie back like a fly. The Female Titan skids across the ground, stunned by the force. Mt. Lady, unfazed, closes the distance, her footsteps shaking the earth. She grabs the Female Titan by the arm, using her weight to pin Annie’s 14-meter form to the ground. Annie struggles, but Mt. Lady’s tonnage is overwhelming – she’s like a mountain holding down a feather. In desperation, Annie exits her titan body, scaling Mt. Lady’s back to reach her nape. She slices with her blade, expecting to end the fight.

But Mt. Lady isn’t a titan – there’s no human piloting from the nape and no weak point. The blade scratches her skin, drawing blood, but it’s superficial. Annoyed, Mt. Lady reaches back, plucking Annie off like a bug. Holding the tiny human in her palm, Mt. Lady could crush her, but she hesitates as her Hero instincts kick in. Instead, she flicks Annie away, sending her tumbling unconscious into the grass as Mt. Lady stands victorious.