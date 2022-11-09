Attack on Titan Cosplay Gets Mikasa Ready for Her Wedding

Attack on Titan will be coming back very soon to round out the final slate of episodes for the series overall, and one awesome cosplay has given Mikasa Ackerman the happy ending she deserves by getting her ready for her wedding day! The fourth and final season of the anime bhas been running for the last couple of years as fans have seen all kinds of twists and turns in the form of who actually is the "real" threat to the rest of the world. Caught in the middle of all of this is Mikasa, as she tries her best to really figure out why Eren is doing what he's doing in the finale.

With Part 2 of the final season challenging Mikasa with some of her most emotional moments in the anime to date, the anime is only going to get a lot tougher for her before it gets better. There's no guarantee that she will actually get a happy ending as the world seemingly will come to an end, but artist @miikhydeafening on Instagram has thankfully filled in those blanks with a full wedding dress cosplay for Mikasa that gives her the finale that potentially might not be in the cards for the fan favorite. Check it out:

How to Catch Up Before Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3

Attack on Titan: Final Season will be returning for Part 3 some time during the Winter 2023 anime schedule. The anime has yet to reveal concrete details about what to expect from its final episodes, or how many episodes this new slate will be running for, but for all intents and purposes it seems like it will be the actual finale for the anime overall. Then again, as we have seen with the first two parts that could end up changing when the new slate of episodes premiere next year.

Hajime Isayama's original manga run of the series has officially come to an end, and even had some additional materials for the finale released following the initial chapters' launched. As for the anime, if you wanted to catch up with Attack on Titan before it all comes to an end you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. This includes all four seasons of the anime so far, but it's quite a stretch of episodes so you probably want to jump on that sooner rather than later!

What kind of future would you want to see for Mikasa when Attack on Titan's anime ends its run? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!