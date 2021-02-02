Attack On Titan Promo Sets Up an Upsetting Funeral

Attack On Titan's latest episode shows just how dark the series can be when it wants to as a fan-favorite character was struck down and it seems as if the upcoming installment of the fourth season is holding a funeral that is sure to get some tears from both the characters of the show and the audience who has been following it since day one. The war between Marley and the Children of Ymir has been forged anew following Eren Jaeger's attack on the nation, killing the head of the ruling family known the Tyburs, so it's no surprise to see that there were serious casualties!

Warning! If you don't know the identity of the latest death of Attack On Titan's fourth season, you definitely want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory from episode 67!

Though the Survey Corps was ultimately successful in their mysterious mission that was revealed to be one in which they were grabbing the current Beast Titan, Zeke Jaeger, they not only lost a number of nameless soldiers, to the audience, but also the fan-favorite character of Sasha. Having been shot by Gabi, a member of the Marleyian nation who is attempting to inherit the powers of the Armored Titan as Reiner's successor, it definitely seems as if her plans have changed dramatically now that she is a captive of the Corps!

Sasha was the first major death of the fourth season of Attack On Titan, if you don't count Eren's absorbing of the War Hammer Titan's powers in a truly grotesque fashion. As has been one of the series' strengths in the past, the story created by Hajime Isayama has been able to sow several seeds that are revealed at just the right times, as the upcoming episodes will not only dive in the Survey Corps' present but also what they have been up to for the past four years between seasons.

The loss of Sasha was a brutal one, with several Survey Corps' members blaming Eren for the operation that had him journeying to the nation of Marley alone. With Armin and Mikasa bawling over Sasha's body, it definitely seems as if the mission was successful at a high cost to the Corps.

