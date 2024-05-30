Bring Attack on Titan to the Kitchen With This Epic New Knife

Attack on Titan might be over, but the franchise continues to find new ways to make a comeback to the public eye. While anime fans have yet to be able to purchase real-life maneuver gear to sail through the skylines, the anime franchise is offering some wild merchandise all the same. In teaming up with knife producers, Attack on Titan is getting into the kitchen business with a new knife that will be made available later this year.

Attack on Titan's anime and manga brought the Scout Regiment's story to a close in such a way that it is still considered one of the most controversial endings to an anime series to this day. Despite the fight against Eren Jaeger ending, creator Hajime Isayama was more than willing to expand on his universe. In a recent artbook, Attack on Titan: Fly, the manga artist brought fans back to the earlier days of Captain Levi, once again showing that one of the strongest scouts had to go through some tough times even before he was cutting down Titans.

Attack On Titan: That's Not a Knife, This is a Knife

In teaming up with producer Garrack, the official Attack on Titan knife is patterned after the design of the swords wielded by the Survey Corps and the soldiers inside of the walls. Retailing for a little over $125 USD, the knives will be shipped out this September. This merchandise might be wild, but it goes to show how Attack on Titan continues to resonate with fans to this day following its epic conclusion.

If you want to learn more about this new anime knife, here's how Attack on Titan describes the wild merchandise, "This knife combines sharpness with design, and was created in collaboration with NiNJA, a knife brand from Seki City, a world-renowned knife production area. NiNJA's blades are not sharpened by machine, but by craftsmen who sharpen each knife one by one, creating a genuine double-edged blade. Made of easy-to-maintain molybdenum vanadium steel and coated with titanium, it maintains its sharp cutting edge for a long time. With this knife, you can devote your heart to cooking."

Want to see what other wild merchandise is spawned from your favorite anime franchises? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the Scout Regiment and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Survey Corps.