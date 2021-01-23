Attack On Titan Cosplay Highlights Season Four Hange

✖

Attack On Titan's fourth season has just brought back the Survey Corps in full force, with characters that we've been waiting to see return for quite some time bringing their war directly to the shores of the nation of Marley, and one fan has given us some unique Cosplay for the current version of Hange, the braniac of the Children of Ymir. Though Hange might not have had as many shining moments like Levi or Mikasa in the latest installments of Attack On Titan's anime, expect some big things for the Titan obsessed member of the race that was once held within the walls.

In the third season of Attack On Titan, things changed for Hange dramatically when the Survey Corps was attempting to combat the trio of terror in Bertholdt the Colossal Titan, Reiner the Armored Titan, and Zeke the Beast Titan. Though Hange survived with her life when Bertholdt "detonated" near her, she lost a good chunk of her comrades as well as her eye, but this hasn't stopped her from being a part of the assault on Marley which we have just witnessed in the anime. While Hange might not have Titan power at her command or be as strong as Mikasa or Levi, she definitely is an essential part of the Survey Corps during their many terrifying adventures.

Instagram Cosplayer Veronica Cosplay brought to life the current iteration of Hange, sporting some serious new tech in the war against Marley that has turned up the heat in the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan, currently being produced by the animation studio, Studio MAPPA:

Hange has been unique among the many members of the Survey Corps within the walls, having a passion in learning as much as possible about the Titans and how they operate. She has also been a big help for Eren in learning how to harness the powers of the Attack Titan, while also helping to formulate several different plans as new challenges have arisen throughout the anime.

What do you think of this unique take on the current aesthetic for Hange? What do you think the future holds for both her and her fellow soldiers within the Survey Corps?