Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer Actor Tests Positive for COVID-19

The anime industry is moving through its winter season, and two of its heavyweights are making Sunday the best day of each week. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Attack on Titan keep things interesting on the weekend. Of course, that means the shows’ cast and crew are taking care of themselves, but a new report has confirmed one star on both series has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news was shared by the man himself as Hiro Shimono confirmed he was positive for COVID-19. A statement was released on Twitter where he assured fans he was feeling okay and is keeping to himself in quarantine per health guidelines.

Hiro Shimono (VA: Connie) has tested positive for COVID-19 for a 2nd time



Hiro Shimono (VA: Connie) has tested positive for COVID-19 for a 2nd time

Now, if the actor’s name is not familiar to you, then his voice was most definitely ring a bell. Shimono is the voice of Connie in Attack on Titan, so we have heard him quite a bit in season four. Readers will know Connie has an even bigger role in the story’s final arc as things move ahead. So for now, there is no word on how Shimono’s diagnosis may impact Attack on Titan if at all.

Of course, this series isn’t the only one that Shimono works on. He also voices Dabi in My Hero Academia as well as Nacht in Black Clover. These days, he has been busy voicing Zenitsu in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as its second season has two episodes left. It is unlikely Shimono is still recording for the new season given how far along its production schedule is, but Shimono will not be able to attend any in-person events until his latest bout with COVID-19 is done. He tested positive for the virus back in July 2021, so this is his second experience with the global virus.

We wish Shimono well as he recovers. The next episode of Attack on Titan is currently scheduled to go live this Sunday, February 6th.