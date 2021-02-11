Attack On Titan Season 4 Breaks Mikasa Fans with Her New Outfit
Attack On Titan's fourth season has given fans a lot to talk about with Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps bringing the battle to the shores of the nation of Marley, but the latest episode of the anime, "Brave Volunteers", gave fans of the dark franchise something new to talk about with one of the best Ackermann's, Mikasa, showing off a stylish new outfit. With this episode featuring the Survey Corps' time in the four years between the end of the third season and the start of the fourth, fans are left wondering what the future holds for the Children of Ymir!
What do you think of Mikasa's new dress? Do you think the Ackermann will be able to survive the fourth season of Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!
Fans Are In Love
MIKASA ACKERMAN IN A DRESS!!! 😍 pic.twitter.com/ZaUcgiPH9N— Anime ☽ (@NejireeKun) February 7, 2021
Mikasa Ackerman with a dress send tweet pic.twitter.com/UAgY2dQeuY— ᴮᴱ𝕋𝕠𝕙𝕒𝕣 ⁷✡︎❀|| Mikasa supremacy (@NamusGeminii) February 11, 2021
Fans Are Going...Feral?
MIKASA ACKERMAN IN A DRESS IM GOING FERAL $&:$/)&/@/€\>|>\ pic.twitter.com/ERyF5Skq64— Aira (@tetsulvsm) February 7, 2021
Some Fans Will Never Stop Talking About It
I WILL NEVER SHUT UP ABOUT THIS. MISS MIKASA ACKERMAN IN A DRESS WHILE PRACTICING FOR SHOOTING???? PLEASE SHE’S SO BADASS #AOTBraveVolunteers pic.twitter.com/z9wtjrk7DQ— bee (@mikanniest) February 7, 2021
A New Religion Is Born
Mikasa in a bodycon dress is my new religion. 🙌🙏🤤 pic.twitter.com/BgvCWQ6LdY— RAGE 💢 FREE ONLYFANS (@elizabeth_rage) February 7, 2021
It's What Some Fans Needed
I never knew i needed Mikasa on a dress..🏃♀️😭#AOTBraveVolunteers pic.twitter.com/6n4kkpkbl5— jean's cockdestroyer (@nalynpriv) February 7, 2021
New Outfits Were On Display
I’M NOT OKAY I JUST SAW YELENA IN A SUIT, HANGE LOOKING FINE AS EVER AND MISS MIKASA IN A DRESS WHILE PRACTICING SHOOTING???— amanda (@catp1ka) February 7, 2021
PLSHSJSJS #AOTBraveVolunteers pic.twitter.com/RDd6FHINI0
It Was Everything
we need to talk about Mikasa's dress cuz it was everything— EGG (@itsiopi) February 8, 2021