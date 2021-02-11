Attack On Titan Season 4 Breaks Mikasa Fans with Her New Outfit

Attack On Titan's fourth season has given fans a lot to talk about with Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps bringing the battle to the shores of the nation of Marley, but the latest episode of the anime, "Brave Volunteers", gave fans of the dark franchise something new to talk about with one of the best Ackermann's, Mikasa, showing off a stylish new outfit. With this episode featuring the Survey Corps' time in the four years between the end of the third season and the start of the fourth, fans are left wondering what the future holds for the Children of Ymir!

