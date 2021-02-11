Attack On Titan Season 4 Breaks Mikasa Fans with Her New Outfit

By Evan Valentine

Attack On Titan's fourth season has given fans a lot to talk about with Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps bringing the battle to the shores of the nation of Marley, but the latest episode of the anime, "Brave Volunteers", gave fans of the dark franchise something new to talk about with one of the best Ackermann's, Mikasa, showing off a stylish new outfit. With this episode featuring the Survey Corps' time in the four years between the end of the third season and the start of the fourth, fans are left wondering what the future holds for the Children of Ymir!

What do you think of Mikasa's new dress? Do you think the Ackermann will be able to survive the fourth season of Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!

Fans Are In Love

prevnext

Send Tweet

prevnext

Fans Are Going...Feral?

prevnext

Some Fans Will Never Stop Talking About It

prevnext

A New Religion Is Born

prevnext

It's What Some Fans Needed

prevnext

New Outfits Were On Display

prevnext

It Was Everything

prev
Start the Conversation

of