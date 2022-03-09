Attack on Titan Cosplay Sets Mikasa Up For Her Final Battle

Attack on Titan is quickly heading towards its final episode, and one awesome cosplay has geared Mikasa Ackerman up for the final battle! As fans have seen through the fourth and final season, things have taken an unexpected turn as it was revealed that the final battle of the series will actually be against Eren Yeager himself. While fans could have never expected such a turn of events, it’s been an even more world shattering series of reveals for those closest to him. Now Mikasa has been steeling herself for the final battle to come as she comes to grips with what she really must do.

Not only is Mikasa’s reaction to Eren’s genocidal actions one of the most intriguing elements of the final season so far, it’s only the set up for what’s to come as she plays a significant role in the grand finale of the series overall. Fans will see how she comes to grips with the fact that she and the others will be acting with the explicit purpose of taking out Eren, but at the same time needs to settle all of the different emotions she’s facing. Let’s up she’s geared up for that finale properly just as imagined by artist @miikhydeafening on Instagram with some awesome Mikasa cosplay! Check it out below:

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 is fast approaching the final episode of the series overall, and as each new episode continues to build towards the grand finale it’s becoming increasingly clear that the anime might not be able to get it all in the few episodes that are left in the series’ run. It’s yet to be revealed as to whether or not there will be other plans set for the anime following the final episode of the series, but that makes each and every new episode of the series all the more important to building towards that ending.

Mikasa is only one of the major characters left in the mix as the series builds towards the finale, and only one of the characters who has a major connection to Eren that needs settled. But as the series readies for its final battle, it won’t be too much longer until we see it all go down. What do you think? What are you hoping to see from Mikasa in Attack on Titan’s finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!