Attack on Titan Creator Reveals His Big Goal for 2022

Being an adult is stressful, and a good bit of that feeling can come from work. From bills to taxes, very few can live life without working for their keep, and Hajime Isayama has spent years on the job inking Attack on Titan. That will all end soon as the anime is set to close by the summer. And now, the artist is sharing his big goal for 2022 with anyone who will listen.

Recently, Attack on Titan‘s creator shared his new year’s resolution with fans. As January got into gear, Isayama shared a note that revealed his goal, and it has to do with his work-life balance. After all, the artist’s resolution is to not work in the coming year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Clearly, the goal is a big one, and it is impossible for most to follow. But when it comes to Isayama, the artist has made more than enough money to coast through 2022. Attack on Titan is one of the most popular anime series these days, and its manga sales remain strong. The series has more than 100 million copies in circulation, so you can imagine how deep Isayama’s pockets are.

While fans will certainly miss Attack on Titan, they are glad to know Isayama will get a good vacation soon. In fact, no one knows if the artist wants to return to manga in the future. Isayama has worked on a few rogue one-shots in the past, so he’s got the mind to make more stories. The only question is whether he’ll want to.

After all, Isayama has told fans about his goals post-Attack on Titan, and they do not involve manga. It turns out the artist wants a change of pace, and Isayama thinks he’d be happy owning his own business once Attack on Titan is behind him. In fact, he’d like to own a spa, and honestly? It’s not the most surprising thing we’ve ever heard.

Can you believe that Attack on Titan will be coming to an end soon? What do you want to see most from the anime’s finale? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.