Attack On Titan Season 4 Reintroduces Two Titans Ahead of Finale

The first half of the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan has come to a close, but it definitely managed to end with a bang as the forces of Marley converged on the "Devils of Paradis", showing off two familiar Titans making their returns before the credits rolled. With Eren Jaeger teaming up with his unlikely partner in his brother, Zeke Jaeger, to initiate a "Euthanasia Plan" that would ultimately change the worlds of both the Eldians and the Marleyians, it's clear that the final episodes landing in 2022 will hold nothing back.

Eren Jaeger has been able to make some big strides in achieving his goals that are blurring the lines between the Attack Titan being a hero or villain, as his following of Jaegerists have been able to imprison the Survey Corps, while also placing the higher-ups under their heel thanks to slipping spinal fluid into their wine. With everything going Eren's way, following a tense hostage situation where he most definitely lost the friendships of both Armin and Mikasa, the Cart Titan, Pieck, was able to get the drop on him and seemingly gain the upper hand. Unfortunately, the younger Jaeger figured out her plan rather quickly, noting that Marley needs Eren alive to attain the power of the Founding Titan.

(Photo: MAPPA)

In the final moments of the episode, Pieck proves her loyalty to Marley by launching a surprise attack with the help of the Jaw Titan, who was hiding in plain sight and was only inches from chomping down on Eren, absorbing three different Titan powers in the process in the forms of the Attack Titan, Founding Titan, and War Hammer Titan. Though Proco was unsuccessful, Marley is far from finished, as Eren immediately springs into his Attack Titan form as the airships of Marley descend upon Paradis.

Though fans of the series will have to wait until 2022, it's clear that there will be a Titan Battle Royale, as several of the Nine Titans are now amassed in the same location. Though Armin, the Colossal Titan, and Annie, the Female Titan, are still imprisoned, it's clear that the upcoming brawl will change the fate of the world.

