Attack On Titan Labels Humanity's True Enemy in Midseason Finale

Attack On Titan's fourth season might have come to a close for now, with the first half of the anime revealing its final episode earlier this week, but the installment had plenty of revelations that are sure to change the face of the anime franchise forever, with one of them being the "true enemy" of humanity revealed. As Eren Jaeger attempts to bring the Eldian people to heel in order to initiate the Euthanasia Plan in conjunction with his brother Zeke that would help in eliminating the torment befalling the Eldian people by taking extreme measures to do so.

In this final episode of part one of Season Four of Attack On Titan, the Cart Titan, Pieck, got the drop on Eren, seemingly giving Marley the upper hand, with Gabi training a rifle on the Attack Titan that had killed so many of her friends. However, things appeared to be not all as they seemed as Pieck was seemingly convinced to join the younger Jaeger's side to help the Eldian people ultimately not be slaughtered by the nation of Marley. With Pieck seemingly agreeing to lead Eren and his Jaegerists to her comrades in arms hidden among Eldia's forces, it seemed as if the Euthanasia Plan was all but a given from being enacted.

(Photo: MAPPA)

As Pieck leads Eren to the roof of the military building, Jaeger demands that she points out the "enemy to humanity", in which she points the finger directly at Jaeger, giving way to an attempt on the Attack Titan's life by the Jaw Titan who bursts forth from the ground beneath him. Before Eren can totally get his bearings, he notices a number of airships flying his way, housing countless Marleyian soldiers along with Reiner Braun, the Armored Titan.

Throughout Season Four, viewers have been able to witness the inner workings of the nation of Marley, as well as the extreme lengths that Eren is willing to take to put an end to the endless war between the Eldians of Paradis and the world at large. Attack On Titan's major strength has always been portraying a world where there aren't quite heroes and villains, with each character attempting to justify the measures taken in this war. With the line between good and evil continuing to grow blurrier, it will be interesting to see if Eren exits the series as a hero or a villain.

Do you think that Eren truly is the "enemy of humanity"? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans.