Attack on Titan Fans are Ready to See What Reiner's Doing in the Final Season

Attack on Titan finally debuted the first full trailer for the final season, and fans are wondering what Reiner will be up to given that he has so much focus in it! Surprisingly, after revealing himself to be an enemy to the Survey Corps in the third season, Reiner now seems to have been given a more prominent role in the story if the first promotional materials for the fourth and final season are anything to go by. Now only is he now being framed as the protagonist, Reiner has also gotten an upgrade.

Following a major time skip from the events of the third season, the final season of the series will kick off a huge war with the other side of the world. This is where Reiner and the others were from, so he's going to be a huge focal point for this new perspective. The final arc of the series reveals several key things about Reiner, and that's probably why he's so heavily featured in this debut trailer.

This means that fans of the Attack on Titan anime and manga are both excited to see what Reiner will be doing for entirely different reasons. Either way, he'll be a character to keep an eye on when the anime does finally make its grand return.

Read on to see what fans are saying about our first look at the new Reiner, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also hit me up directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!