Attack on Titan Fans are Ready to See What Reiner's Doing in the Final Season
Attack on Titan finally debuted the first full trailer for the final season, and fans are wondering what Reiner will be up to given that he has so much focus in it! Surprisingly, after revealing himself to be an enemy to the Survey Corps in the third season, Reiner now seems to have been given a more prominent role in the story if the first promotional materials for the fourth and final season are anything to go by. Now only is he now being framed as the protagonist, Reiner has also gotten an upgrade.
Following a major time skip from the events of the third season, the final season of the series will kick off a huge war with the other side of the world. This is where Reiner and the others were from, so he's going to be a huge focal point for this new perspective. The final arc of the series reveals several key things about Reiner, and that's probably why he's so heavily featured in this debut trailer.
This means that fans of the Attack on Titan anime and manga are both excited to see what Reiner will be doing for entirely different reasons. Either way, he'll be a character to keep an eye on when the anime does finally make its grand return.
Read on to see what fans are saying about our first look at the new Reiner, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also hit me up directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Reiner Got an Upgrade!
i really like reiner's updated design for pre-time skip and post-time skip pic.twitter.com/57bIT8dnwn— nick🐣 (@yeagertodie) May 29, 2020
"Reiner Our Shield"
They really said Zeke will be our spear & Reiner our shield. pic.twitter.com/60cmOkT3mO— xercosis 🕊 (@euthanasiaworks) May 29, 2020
Will We Have a Soft Spot for Him by the End?
Reiner is one of the BEST written characters on AOT. Yall will have a soft spot for him by the end of the series. Can't wait for this 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9UTMnCKcUx— Edible Peppermint Cookie (@hoesmadasf) May 29, 2020
Don't.
Reiner, pls go back pic.twitter.com/RBHJApqg9o— They were roommates (@levismoon) May 29, 2020
That Basement Scene Though
We only heard a little bit of the Marley basement scene between Eren and Reiner but my god I can already tell by the voice acting Yuki Kaji & Yoshimasa Hosoya NAILED IT pic.twitter.com/rcFVPHp3eq— Joey 🦊 (@joeybotttt) May 29, 2020
Like the 10 We Know He is
The new studio really looked at the old WIT way of drawing Reiner and said “No” and made him the 10 we know he!!! 🙌🏻😍🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DD55VqLnlo— Ryn (@_rynmaru_) May 29, 2020
Wait a Minute...
Reiner in the new trailer reminds me of Erwin 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VbyPv6HfWC— Salam (@MsPeace93) May 30, 2020
Whoa, What's Really Going On Here?
We really get the impression in this trailer that Reiner is the— SusumeDel🖤 (@mikasasageyo) May 31, 2020
protagonist and Eren the "villain" I love it they really managed to show the atmosphere and the turnaround in the trailer and also in the poster pic.twitter.com/hOsf0GQVch
