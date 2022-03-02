Attack On Titan LEGO Kit Perfectly Captures The Warhammer Titan

The Warhammer Titan was one of the most mysterious Titans in the history of Attack on Titan before the final season rolled out via Studio MAPPA. Being introduced as a member of the Tybur family and attempting to take down Eren Jaeger as he attacked the nation of Marley, the power of the Warhammer switched hand, but one fan has taken us to the past via a fan-made LEGO set that captures the intensity of one of the strongest members of the Nine Titans.

The Warhammer Titan was one of the most mysterious members of the legendary Nine Titans, only appearing in the final season of the anime adaptation within the borders of the nation of Marley. With the power the Warhammer remaining as a part of the Tybur family, one of the highest-ranking clans within Marley, the young woman Lara Tybur secretly held onto the power. While she was able to deliver some devastating hits to Eren in his Attack Titan form in the first half of the final season, she ultimately wasn’t able to defeat Jaeger and was instead killed in quite a grotesque manner.

Instagram Fan Dnog Mocs shared not only a new take on the Warhammer Titan but various other members of the Nine, who have all had unique and deadly roles to play in the fourth and final season of the dark anime franchise that spawned from the brain of creator Hajime Isayama:

Eren definitely was able to put the power of the Warhammer Titan to good use after he grotesquely absorbed its power by using the Jaw Titan like a disturbing nutcracker, with the member of the Nine not just able to create weaponry, but also unleashing a torrent of spikes that could puncture almost any foe. Of course, Eren no longer has a need for the Warhammer’s skills considering he has been able to acquire the full power of the Founding Titan and has unleashed the power of the Rumbling upon the war.

What anime franchise do you want to see get LEGO sets of their own? What is your favorite Titan of the Nine? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.