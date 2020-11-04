Star Wars' John Boyega Wants One Thing In Attack On Titan's Fourth Season

✖

John Boyega has worn his love of all things anime on his sleeve, sharing his passion for Shonen series such as Naruto as well as the dark anime epic of Attack On Titan, and with the Hajime Isayama created series returning for its fourth and final season of the series set to return later thsi year, the Star Wars star only wants one thing from it! Boyega himself was also the star of Pacific Rim: Uprising, with an anime being delivered to the franchise via the streaming service of Netflix in the form of Pacific Rim: Black which arrives next year!

The fourth season of Attack On Titan will focus on the Survey Corps and the Eldian people bringing the war directly to the nation of Marley, following Eren and his friends discovering the true secrets of their world and the conflict whcih has been tearing it apart. While John Boyega hasn't shown any signs that he will be making an appearance via voice acting for the fourth and final season, we would imagine that his love of the franchise and his promotion of Hajime Isayam's dark tale will definitely bring more eyes on the series as it moves closer to its conclusion!

John Boyega shared a request for the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan, begging for Studio MAPPA to make Onyakopon a part of the last chapters of the anime series based on the influence that he had when it came to the Survey Corps bringing the war to Marley's door step:

Without going too heavily into spoiler territory, Onya remains an interesting character when it comes to the series as a whole, further exploring the secrets of the nation of Marley and the terrible deeds they have committed not only to the people of Eldian descent, but also other nations that we have yet to fully explore. While Onya himself doesn't ever become a Titan, he has a big role to play in the upcoming installments of the upcoming season and we one hundred percent agree with Boyega's plea to make sure that they do the character justice!

Do you think we'll see Boyega make his way into the franchise of Attack On Titan in the future? Feel free to let us know what you think or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!