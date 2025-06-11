This Underrated Attack On Titan Friendship Deserves Your Attention

They say friends are the family you choose, and even in a world as brutal as the one in Attack on Titan, having a support system is important. Throughout the series, everyone from close childhood friends to unexpected allies is pushed to their limits in the war against the Titans, often facing loss, death, and difficult choices. The connections formed along the way play a key role in the show’s intense, often existential storyline.

While duos like Eren and Mikasa or Levi and Erwin usually take the spotlight, there’s one underrated friendship that often gets overlooked, that of Armin Arlert and Jean Kirstein. When the series first started, they couldn’t be more different. Jean was hot-headed and selfish, openly admitting he wanted an easy life in the Military Police, far from the horrors of Titans. While Armin was timid and anxious, but driven by curiosity and duty. But as the series goes on, it becomes clear how much they learn from each other and how well they work together.

Jean’s Amazing Character Development

Jean’s character development is truly remarkable. Unlike many others who are driven by a sense of revenge, honor, or duty, when we first meet Jean, his only goal is to join the Military Police so he can live comfortably within the inner walls. During his time as a cadet, he was quick-tempered and often resorted to violence when pushed. He was also very cynical about defeating the Titans and never believed they could ever truly win.

But everything changes when his friend Marco dies, the first person who truly believed Jean could be a leader. That moment, paired with Eren’s speech about joining the Scouts, pushed Jean to join the Scout Regiment. And from that moment on, despite his fears, he evolves into someone brave, selfless, and fiercely loyal.

The Duo That Was Almost One Character

Jean and Armin become acquaintances during their time as cadets, with their relationship growing increasingly closer as the series progresses. The two often work alongside one another during expeditions and battles. And while it’s clear to everyone that Jean and Armin have very different personalities, they actually share a lot in common.

Jean is a natural leader, while Armin stands out as a brilliant strategist – two sides of the same coin. Interestingly, it’s noted that early drafts of Attack on Titan had them as a single character before they were eventually split into the two. This explains why they work so well together.

In a series full of betrayal and death, the friendship between Jean and Armin feels genuinely real and honest. The show does a great job of showing how they balance each other: Armin brings the brains and strategy, while Jean brings the confidence and leadership. Their bond is built on mutual trust, respect, and the willingness to step up when it counts, and that’s exactly why their friendship deserves more attention.

Side by Side In Battle and Beyond

Throughout the series, Armin and Jean fight side by side in countless battles. During the 57th Expedition beyond the Walls, they face the Female Titan together. When Armin falls from his horse and hits his head after being attacked by the Female Titan, Jean leaps into action to save him.

Later, while loading the bodies of fallen comrades onto wagons, Jean confesses to Armin that he’ll never get used to this part of their job. He admits that he feels like death is always around them and he’s scared of who might die next, even wondering if it’ll be him. Armin tries to comfort him and says that thinking too much about “what-ifs” will only break his spirit.

In the Raid on Stohess District, they work perfectly as a team against Annie in her Titan form. First, trying to free Eren from the rubble amid the carnage, they ultimately decide to leave him behind. Together, they then lead Annie through the city toward Hange’s traps, narrowly escaping one of her swings.

After the mission, Jean again confides in Armin about his doubts over fighting fire with fire and questions whether becoming monsters themselves means they don’t deserve victory. Armin offers some comfort in return. They are later shown walking side by side, watching the sunset over the wall together.

Their bond continues to strengthen during the Return to Shiganshina arc. Jean turns to Armin for a plan to stop the Colossal Titan but challenges it due to the risks involved. When Armin runs out of ideas and asks Jean to take over, Jean steps up with orders but still admits he’ll ultimately have to rely on Armin’s thinking. And despite Armin’s panic, Jean pushes him to stay focused, showing how they lean on each other under pressure.

While there are many moments like this throughout the series, their friendship isn’t just about battlefield tactics. In OVAs like A Sudden Visitor: The Torturous Curse of Adolescence, Armin helps Jean during a cook-off, and when Armin gets injured, Jean is shown sitting at his bedside. These small scenes show the care and loyalty between them, something easily missed in a show full of louder, flashier relationships.