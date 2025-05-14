Attack on Titan’s Rumbling Could Have Been Stopped by This Fallen Hero

Attack on Titan is full of moments where characters are forced to make impossible choices, and the hardest ones often fall on the ones with the most authority. In Season 3, Captain Levi has to decide between saving his closest friend, Commander Erwin, or giving Armin, a young dreamer full of potential, a second chance at life. It was a decision that completely changed the course of the story and became a moment that fans continue to debate to this day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Erwin’s time as commander had taken a toll on him and he was exhausted and burdened with guilt. In contrast, Armin was young with a dream of seeing the sea. Maybe it was this belief in Armin’s dream that made Levi choose Armin. But looking back, you can’t help but wonder, what if the future needed not a dreamer, but someone stronger who could’ve stopped Eren before it was too late: someone like Erwin. This exact debate reignited in a Reddit post by u/Ambitious_Ad8304, asking fans what would’ve happened if Levi had chosen Erwin instead. Some fans argued that Erwin’s survival could’ve prevented the Rumbling, the final, ultimate massacre of the series, while others felt it would’ve only delayed the inevitable.

Erwin As the Colossal Titan

If Erwin had survived and inherited the Colossal Titan, the whole story of Attack on Titan could’ve gone in a completely different direction. Erwin was one of the most skilled strategists on Paradis Island, and his presence would’ve been a huge asset. Not just in the war against Marley, but also in possibly stopping Eren’s Rumbling.

After returning to Paradis from demolishing Liberio, Eren grabbed Hange by the collar and asked what other options he had, and Hange had no answer. Four years after learning about Marley, the Scouts still had no plan, and later in Season 4, Hange admitted they failed Eren by not coming up with a plan, feeling guilty for potentially pushing Eren into thinking the Rumbling was the only solution. With his strategic genius, talent for diplomacy, and newfound Titan powers, Erwin would not have let Eren spiral this way.

Instead, he would have figured out a way to use Eren’s and his own power to secure the safety of Paradis Island shortly after learning about Marley. And if Eren decided that he wanted to trigger the Rumbling despite Erwin having a plan, Erwin wouldn’t have just sat back and let him do as he wished for years before trying to stop him. As Redditor u/aza_zel_11 pointed out, Erwin not only had a more tactical mind but also a stronger personality befitting of a leader. He would have immediately questioned Eren’s motives and, if needed, might have even ordered the Scouts to restrain or kill the Titan Shifter before he could set up the Rumbling.

The Attack on Titan Story Without Armin

Another angle fans explored in the Reddit thread was what would have happened to Eren if Armin had died instead of Erwin. Redditor u/Runescora pointed out that Armin grew up with Eren, and losing him would’ve shattered Eren completely, pushing him to unravel faster and possibly starting the Rumbling early. In that alternate reality, Erwin wouldn’t just be dealing with Marley, he’d be forced to manage a rogue Eren who would be emotionally shattered and far more dangerous.

But other fans like u/Sir-Toaster-, believed that Armin’s death might have actually prevented Eren from going over the edge. Since Eren was motivated by a desire to protect his friends, Armin’s death might make him even more protective of Mikasa. In such a situation, Eren would hesitate to leave Mikasa alone for any significant amount of time. Erwin could also have made use of this by reminding Eren that starting the Rumbling would leave Mikasa completely alone, with no one left to protect or support her, and that realization could’ve been enough to either delay or even stop Eren’s plans.

As for the impact of Armin’s death on the story, while Armin is undoubtedly smart and full of potential, he was not as effective of a strategist as Erwin or as impactful to the story as fans had hoped. He lacked experience and leadership qualities, struggled under pressure, and his close relationship with Eren made it harder for him to take action when it mattered most. Erwin, on the other hand, valued Eren as a person but also understood his value as a military tool and the threat he posed. And that kind of thinking could’ve changed everything in Season 4.

Would Erwin Have Even Wanted To Survive?

It should be noted that before Erwin’s final charge against the Beast Titan, Levi asked him what he would do once his dream was fulfilled, and Erwin confessed he had no hopes or dreams beyond that. Going by this scene, Redditor u/Special_Elevator_603 suggested that Erwin’s survival wouldn’t have been a win for anyone, including himself. His dream had always been to uncover the truth about the outside world, and once he achieved that, he would’ve had nothing to drive him forward with the same strength as before, and nothing to distract him from his deteriorating mental state.

Even worse, as mentioned by Redditor u/Sir-Toaster-, Erwin would’ve woken up to the news of Armin’s death, a young, brilliant mind he had once hoped would be his successor. In such a situation, Erwin might have even responded by physically lashing out at Levi, not out of anger, but from grief and betrayal. That rift could’ve strained the entire Scout team, leading to more inner conflict at a time when they most needed to stand together.

H/T: Reddit