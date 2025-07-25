10 Great Animated Series for Fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender

It’s no big secret that people fell in love with Avatar: The Last Airbender. This animated series swept us all off our feet, transporting us to a world of benders and peril. Avatar: The Last Airbender may have only lasted for three seasons, but the story became fully ingrained in our hearts. As such, many of us are constantly on the hunt for new series to fill the void. That task is easier said than done, and we’ve all felt the pain of long waits between Avatar announcements. With that in mind, here are a few animated series worth checking out if you’ve been craving something a bit more like Avatar: The Last Airbender (ATLA).

Sure, there’s Avatar: The Legend of Korra, a few novels, and dozens of graphic novels, but there is no such thing as enough when you’ve found the right blend of storytelling for you. There are also the live-action adaptations, which fans are welcome to adore or ignore accordingly. With news of newer Avatar films on the horizon, we’re all getting back into the mood for more of our favorite stories, but at least there are plenty of other options to keep us company while we wait.

1) Green Lantern: The Animated Series

Image courtesy of DC Entertainment.

Green Lantern: The Animated Series is a superhero series perfect for DC Comics fans and ATLA fans. The story follows the iconic Hal Jordan, the Green Lantern of Sector 2814. At his side is Kilowog, though it’s safe to say that the more experienced Green Lantern is often exhausted by Hal’s antics, including his determination to steal a fancy new spaceship. Yep. That got them trapped out in the middle of deep space, putting them at the forefront of a massive scheme involving the Red Lanterns.

Green Lantern: The Animated Series only ran for one season, but fans who watched it fell in love. It has strong character development, not dissimilar to how Aang and crew go through their own trials and tribulations. The worldbuilding is phenomenal, and there are plenty of secondary arcs to keep viewers invested from start to finish.

Green Lantern: The Animated Series is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

2) The Owl House

Disney Television Animation

The Owl House is a delightful fantasy series, and while the protagonist herself wasn’t born to magic, fans will still find themselves rooting for her. Enter Luz Noceda, a 14-year-old girl who literally stumbled her way into a portal to another realm. Now she’s best friends with “The Owl Lady” (Eda Clawthorne) and a demon named King. Did we mention that Luz needs to find her way home somehow?

The Owl House offers a rich and unique fantasy world, and while the dominant setting isn’t like the world of benders, there’s still something here for fans to appreciate. There’s a strong sense of found family and an even stronger sense of morality, while the characters tackle gray-area villains and the like.

The Owl House is available to stream on Disney+.

3) The Dragon Prince

Trailer for The Dragon Prince Season 6

Created by Netflix, many fans are quick to hail this series as the ideal follow-up for Avatar: The Last Airbender fans. The story is set in a fantasy world Xadia) that has been torn apart by war. At the center of it are Callum, Exran, and Rayla, who are desperately seeking a way to stop the conflict and bring peace to the land. Sound familiar? The magical system is a bit more classic elves and dragons, but ATLA fans can probably still appreciate the story and magic for what it is.

Notably, The Dragon Prince shares a creator in common with A:TLA, Aaron Ehasz. Likewise, The Dragon Prince utilizes six sources of magic that are more akin to bending than they seem at a glance. That detail, combined with diverse characters full of flaws and expansive backstories, will make it the perfect fit for nearly any viewer.

The Dragon Prince is available to stream on Netflix.

4) Infinity Train

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network.

Infinity Train dives a bit more into the world of sci-fi than ATLA, though there’s still plenty of fantasy to go around. The story is about the infamous Infinity Train, which can travel through all kinds of landscapes and host a plethora of strange cars. The first few seasons focus on Tulip Olsen, a young girl who finds herself trapped on the train. There are four seasons of the show worth binge-watching, and if you’re looking for a new fanbase to enjoy, Infinity Train fans are plenty dedicated. They had to wait years after the pilot episode to see where the story would go.

Infinity Train has a lot of themes and arcs worth discussing, including a strong inclination toward emotional storytelling. It’s largely character-driven, despite the freak-of-the-week format that the various train cars thrown into the mix. The overall story gets pretty surreal at times, which is perfect for fans who enjoyed some of the more bizarre plots that the spirit world brought to the forefront.

Infinity Train is available to rent through Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

5) Gravity Falls

Image courtesy of Disney Television Animation.

Gravity Falls is a fair bit more grounded than the previous listings, but it’s still perfect for Aang fans. The story is more of a mystery comedy and is set in a small town called Gravity Falls. In this town, many strange things keep happening, and a young set of twins, Dipper and Mabel Pines, are determined to get through as many mysteries as they can. Ideally, before they have to go home at the end of the summer. Once they throw the doors wide open, they quickly realize that there’s a whole lot more to Gravity Falls than meets the eye.

At a glance, it may seem like the mysteries of Gravity Falls are not connected, but the longer the story goes on, the more viewers will find themselves falling down the rabbit hole. Much like ATLA, there’s a long-term storytelling format with a major payoff at the end.

Gravity Falls is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

6.) Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts

Image courtesy of DreamWorks Animation Television.

Much like a few other shows on this list, Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts dives a bit more into sci-fi than ATLA. The story follows Kipo Oak, a young girl determined to find her father. She lost him when she was forced to flee, and now she’s exploring the surface of her post-apocalyptic world. There are many dangers along the way, including mutated animals (mutes) and the like. But at least she quickly makes a friend, so her quest isn’t a lonely one.

Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts is perfect for ATLA fans. The epic quest will feel right at home for many, particularly as Kipo’s journey is so deeply personal. Her hopeful nature should also remind viewers of Aang. The story itself is based on Radford Sechrist’s webcomic, Kipo, so interested fans can also do a deep dive into that.

Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts is available to stream on Netflix.

7) Samurai Jack

Samurai Jack is a much-beloved series created by Genndy Tartakovsky. The show seamlessly blends sci-fi and fantasy to create something that feels wholly original. The story begins in feudal Japan, when the titular Samurai Jack finds himself in a battle against a great demon, Aku. During the battle, Aku hurls Samurai Jack into the future. Enter the more sci-fi elements, as Samurai Jack finds himself lost in a post-apocalyptic future decimated by Aku. His quest to end the demon is now a quest to save the world and the future.

There is so much to love about Samurai Jack, starting with the animation, which is highly stylized and stunning. The protagonist, Jack, is a fair bit more stoic than Aang, but his goals are not dissimilar. Both characters feel the weight of duty and destiny. Finally, fans will likely appreciate the creative worldbuilding, storytelling styles, and secondary characters.

Samurai Jack is available to stream on Sling TV, Hulu, and HBO Max.

8) Batman: The Animated Series

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

Batman: The Animated Series is a classic animated series that ran from 1992 to 1995. It also had several spin-off series, so if you’re looking for a “new” rabbit hole to fall down, this is it. Naturally, the story follows the iconic Batman and his adventures protecting Gotham. The series has received massive amounts of acclaim, so it’s worth checking out.

In particular, ATLA fans will appreciate the complex and morally gray characters. DC Comics, especially Batman, has some of the best villains around, and they shine in Batman: The Animated Series. Likewise, the series deals with emotional themes, including grief, guilt, identity, and redemption.

Batman: The Animated Series is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

9) Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is an animated Star Wars series that is neatly tucked between Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. As the title (hopefully) gave away, the series is all about the massive Clone Wars that tore through several planets. On one side is the Galactic Republic (with clone warriors at the forefront), and on the other side is the Separatist Alliance, with Count Dooku at the helm.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is an example of rich and complex storytelling. The series weaves multiple known characters into the plot, while introducing several more. It is all about redemption, moral gray areas, and expanding the known universe. Much like ATLA, Star Wars: The Clone Wars isn’t afraid to grow up with its audience, telling a more nuanced story as it goes.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

10) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Image courtesy of Noritomo Yonai.

Finally, there’s Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. This anime is a second run of the beloved series, this one designed to be more faithful to the source material. It follows brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric. They lost their mother at a young age and took desperate measures to try to bring her back. Their attempt failed, and it cost them dearly in the process. Now they’re on a new quest, which many fans are likely quite familiar with.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is full of heart and humor, perfect for ATLA fans. The characters have had more than their fair share of tragedy, but the stories are lightened by tender and more comical moments. Additionally, the magic system may be vastly different from ATLA, but it’s just as complex and compelling. Finally, the villains are complex in both methods and motivations, providing viewers with a deeper story we’ve been craving.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix.