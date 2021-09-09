Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Burns Hot With Azula





Avatar The Last Airbender is set to return to the world of live-action with an upcoming series on Netflix, with rumors beginning to swirl that the production is in search of the nefarious sister of Prince Zuko in Princess Azula. Though these rumors have yet to be confirmed and no actress has been chosen to portray one of the fiercest villains of the bending world, that hasn’t stopped cosplayers from sharing their take on the fire bender, with one, in particular, using some computer-generated graphics to help show off the true power of the princess of the Fire Nation.

While Azula’s story at the end of the Avatar The Last Airbender series saw her imprisoned for her crimes against the world in attempting to assist in the Fire Nation’s domination of the world, her story would continue via sequel stories that were published by Dark Horse Comics. In the comic series titled Avatar The Last Airbender: The Search, we witnessed Zuko attempting to wrap up one of the biggest story threads that were left unanswered in the animated series, aka the location of his mother and whether or not she still lived. With upcoming movies and series being created by Avatar Studios which will revisit the world of bending, it seems like there will be plenty of avenues for Azula to return, and perhaps her story in the Search will be explored to boot.

Instagram Cosplayer Kago Nineko shared the white-hot take on Azula, princess of the fire nation, capturing her ability to manipulate fire which eventually led to her understanding how to harness the power of electricity, becoming that much more of a threat to the Aang gang and her brother:

Surprisingly enough, if Azula is to be a part of the first season of the upcoming live-action adaptation created by Netflix, this wouldn’t mark her first time entering the world of live-action, Appearing within a post-credit scene of M. Night Shyamalan’s original take on the Nickelodeon universe, it seemed that there were originally plans for the Fire Nation princess to play a much larger role in potential sequels, though of course, said sequels were not meant to be.

Do you think we'll see Azula appear in the upcoming Netflix series?