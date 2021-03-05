Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Brings Back Toph

✖

With the world of Avatar The Last Airbender set to return via Paramount's Avatar Studios, which will bring back the original co-creators of the franchise to weave new tales in the universe that made Aang, Korra, and the other benders fan-favorite characters, and one fan has put their Cosplay skills to the test by bringing back everyone's favorite Earth Bender. Toph was introduced to the gang in the second season of the animated series and would eventually return in its sequel series as an elderly woman who has shared her talents with the world in the Legend of Korra.

Toph's ability to bend was perhaps unmatched in the world of Aang and the gang, with only the Avatar coming close to the mastery of their abilities. Though Katara was able to tap into the ability of blood bending, Toph's ability to bend metal was the first of her kind, which she eventually would pass on to other Earth benders. With the final season of The Legend of Korra focusing on the Avatar battling against a threat born from the Earth Kingdom, it acted as the perfect platform for Toph's big return, having lived a long life in passing on her skills that she learned as a part of the "Aang Gang".

Instagram Cosplayer A-ka-ki-o-ga shared this impressive take on one of the most powerful benders in the world of Avatar The Last Airbender in Toph, the Earth bender who opened up a brand new world of bending for those who have the ability to move the land beneath their feet:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A-ka-ki-o-ga Cosplay (@akakioga)

The first project from Avatar Studios is reportedly a new animated movie that will return to the world created for Nickelodeon, though the story of said project has yet to be revealed. With there being plenty of stories that dive into the stories that took place following the conclusion of both Avatar The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, we know more than a few fans are crossing their fingers that Toph will one day make her grand return.

Do you think we'll see Toph return to the limelight at some point in the future of Avatar Studios? Who was your favorite bender? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.