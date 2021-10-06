Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Tests Toph’s Skills

Avatar: The Last Airbender may have gotten started years ago, but the franchise is as fresh today as ever. The show’s return to headlines has livened the fandom in a big way thanks to its Netflix comeback, and that means fan projects are on the rise. So of course, one fan had to stand up to do their own cosplay of Toph to test their skills.

Over on Instagram, the user rbf.cos decided it was time to take Toph to the next level. As you can see, the Avatar fan channeled the heroine’s third season look, and it is pretty much perfect in every single way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, rbf.cos is dressed in Toph’s Fire Nation outfit, and the red-gold outfit suits her well. The outfit’s vest is tied at the waist with a brown wrap, and Toph’s pants are rolled up as always. After all, the girl isn’t a fan of shoes, and her connection to the earth is paramount for her prodigal bending.

The rest of the Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplay comes together in the details. From Toph’s headwear to her wrist braces, the bender looks amazing. You can tell a lot of effort went into this piece, and that does not even consider the pose here. After all, rbf.cos said they did a number of high kicks to nail this shot, and the effort was well worth it.

If you want to see more cosplays from this user, you can check them out over on social media. The Instagram for rbf.cos can be found here.

What do you think about this take on Toph? Which other characters should this cosplayer try tackling? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.